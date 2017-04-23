Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Call of Duty: World War 2 Release Date, Private Beta Leaked

 
23 April 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Call of Duty: World War 2 Release Date, Private Beta Leaked

Highlights

  • Call of Duty: World War 2 release date is November 3
  • The PS4 version gets timed exclusivity on downloadable content
  • There will be a co-operative campaign with an original story

The Call of Duty: World War 2 release date has been leaked via marketing material for the game spotted in Australia. Call of Duty: World War 2 will be out on November 3, 2017.

What’s more is that there will be a private beta for the game for those who pre-order. These were uncovered by Call of Duty fan site Charlie Intel.

Furthermore, some details on what to expect in terms of single-player and multiplayer modes have also been made public. The game will feature events such as landing in Normandy on D-Day and will take place across Europe and there will be a co-operative mode that “unleashes a new and original story”.

call of duty world war 2 release date call_of_duty_world_war_2

Photo Credit: Charlie Intel

While the game should retail for $60 internationally, it would be safe to say that the standard edition of Call of Duty: World War 2 would cost Rs.4,499 on the PS4 and Xbox One in India with the PC version costing Rs. 3,499, much like Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare did. Keep in mind that distributor Worldwide CD ROM is yet to confirm this.

With Call of Duty: World War 2’s release date already made public, there’s still enough of a reason on to tune into the official reveal on April 26 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST). Hopefully Activision shows off what to expect in terms of gameplay and visuals, as well as highlighting Call of Duty: World War 2 special editions and other pre-order bonuses.

 

The use of a private beta to drive pre-orders is not too dissimilar to another Activision-published game due this year, Destiny 2. And much like Destiny, Call of Duty: World War 2 will have a marketing tie-up with the PS4. Box art for the game discovered on Amazon UK confirms that the PS4 will have timed exclusivity in terms of downloadable content, revealing “Play DLC Map Packs 30 Days Early” on PS4.

Are you looking forward to Call of Duty: World War 2? Let us know in the comments.

We discussed the next Call of Duty game on Transition - Gadget 360's gaming and pop culture podcast. You can subscribe to Transition via iTunes or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Call of Duty, Call of Duty World War 2, Call of Duty World War II, COD, CODWW2, Activision, Activision Blizzard, PS4, Xbox One, PC games, PC gaming, Call of Duty World War 2 Private beta, Call of Duty World War 2 beta, Call of Duty World War 2 preorder, Call of Duty World War 2 release date, Call of Duty World War 2 price, Call of Duty World War 2 India price
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Samsung Makes Google Play Music the Default Music App and Service on Its Devices
Vivo V5 Plus
Call of Duty: World War 2 Release Date, Private Beta Leaked
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vivo V5 Plus
TRENDING
  1. BSNL's New Plan Takes On Jio With 270GB Data at Just Rs. 333
  2. Xiaomi Unveils 3-Axis Shooting Stabilizer For Smartphones
  3. Siri Can Now Read Out Your Latest WhatsApp Messages
  4. From Mi 1 to Mi 6, a Look at How Xiaomi Flagships Have Evolved
  5. Call of Duty: World War 2 Release Date, Private Beta Leaked
  6. Best Phones Under Rs. 20,000
  7. Best Phones Under Rs. 10,000
  8. Samsung Galaxy S8, Galaxy S8+ India Launch: Top 8 Things You Should Know
  9. Vivo V5s Selfie-Focused Smartphone's India Launch Set for April 27
  10. Xiaomi Redmi 4A Review
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.