After much teasing and several leaks, Call of Duty: World War 2 has finally been revealed. Call of Duty: World War 2’s release date is November 3 and there will be a Call of Duty: World War 2 private beta for those pre-ordering the game. No date has been announced for the beta just yet aside from it coming 'later this year.' In addition to this, there will be multiple variants of the game up for pre-order.

The Call of Duty: World War 2 private beta will take place on the PS4 first with Xbox One and PC to follow. No release date for it has been given just yet. Call of Duty: Black Ops 3's beta was in August with Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare's being in October.

Developer Sledgehammer Games also brought out the hype machine labelling Call of Duty: World War 2 with a smattering of adjectives we've heard from other games such as 'epic', 'gritty', and 'visceral'. Overselling it to the point where Sledgehammer Games founder Glen Schofield claims Call of Duty: World War 2 is the greatest game he worked on in his 26 year career.

Call of Duty: World War 2 single-player campaign

The solo campaign for Call of Duty: World War 2 will follow U.S. Army private Ronald “Red” Daniels as he and the other members of the U.S. 1st Infantry Division fight throughout World War II’s European theatre, through locations such as the beaches of Normandy and scenarios like the liberation of Paris. Two of World War II's most well-known battles - the D-Day Invasion of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge will feature in the game. There will also be separate co-op campaign, featuring an original story.

Call of Duty: World War 2 co-op campaign

Details are few and far between at the moment. Aside from the fact that it will feature zombies. Or Nazi Zombies in this case according to Call of Duty fan site Charlie Intel.

Call of Duty: World War 2 multiplayer

As per publisher Activision, multiplayer in Call of Duty: World War 2 will contain the following elements:

War: This narrative-driven mode brings a gripping new layer of excitement to Axis vs. Allies team play.

Divisions: A new approach to Create-a-Class and character customization as you enlist in a division and progress through the ranks.

Headquarters: A brand-new, social feature for Call of Duty, where you rally and interact with your fellow soldiers.

