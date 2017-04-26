Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Call of Duty: World War 2 Pro Edition, Steelbook, Pre-Order Bonus, and Season Pass Leaked

 
26 April 2017
Call of Duty: World War 2 Pro Edition, Steelbook, Pre-Order Bonus, and Season Pass Leaked

Highlights

  • Call of Duty: World War 2 will have an edition with a steelbook
  • It's called the Pro Edition
  • The game will be officially revealed at 10:30pm IST on April 26

After Call of Duty: World War 2’s release date and private beta were leaked, more details about the next instalment in the long-running military shooter series has been made public.

For starters, there’s the Call of Duty: World War 2 Pro Edition. While Call of Duty fan site Charlie Intel states that it is exclusive to GameStop in the US, it is unknown which retailers in India or internationally will have it exclusively.

Call of Duty: World War 2 Pro Edition contents:

  • Call of Duty: World War 2 game
  • Call of Duty: World War 2 season pass
  • Call of Duty: World War 2 collectible steelbook
  • Additional bonus content

A season pass for Call of Duty: World War 2 is a no-brainer, as is a steelbook. They’re both items previous entries have had. Bonus content possibly refers to cosmetic items such as weapon skins. We won’t be surprised to see another, more premium edition of the game as well. And unless it leaks shortly, it will probably be revealed tonight.

call of duty world war 2 pro edition call_of_duty_world_war_2_pro_edition

Photo Credit: Charlie Intel

 

Furthermore, pre-ordering the game at GameStop US will get you a limited edition hat. And no, pre-orders for Call of Duty: World War 2 have not started in India yet. Traditionally, distributor World Wide CD ROM finalises details for the country after E3 and Gamescom. We should see pre-orders start from September like we did with Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.

The official Call of Duty: World War 2 reveal is on April 26 at 10am PT (10:30pm IST), however it seems that much like Destiny 2 and Battlefield 1, the flurry of leaks set to unravel any kind of surprise Activision has in store.

We discussed the next Call of Duty game on Transition - Gadget 360's gaming and pop culture podcast. You can subscribe to Transition via iTunes or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

