Call of Duty: World War 2 Price and Editions Announced

 
26 April 2017
Highlights

  • Call of Duty: World War 2 will have three editions
  • The Pro Edition that was leaked earlier is one of them
  • No price for India has been officially confirmed just yet

Aside from announcing Call of Duty: World War 2's release date, private beta, and modes, publisher Activision also revealed what versions of the game will be available.

Call of Duty: World War 2 editions and price

  • Standard or base edition and digital base edition: this is the standard edition of the game for Windows PC, PS4, and Xbox One costing $60 (around Rs. 3,850).
  • Digital deluxe edition: includes the game, season pass, and additional content (possibly cosmetic and multiplayer items) costing $100 (around Rs. 6,411).
  • Pro Edition: this has the game, season pass, collectible Steelbook and additional digital content costing $100 (around Rs. 6,411), it was leaked earlier.

Call of Duty: World War 2 Release Date, Campaign, and Private Beta Officially Revealed

A season pass for Call of Duty: World War 2 is a no-brainer, as is a steelbook. They’re both items previous entries have had. Could there be another, more premium edition of the game as well? It doesn't look likely at this stage.

Call of Duty: World War 2 India price and editions
As for India? A price hasn't been finalised just yet. Like the last two games, Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 and Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, it doesn't seem that it would be exclusive to any single retailer. While India did not receive any special variants of the last two games either, safe to say the same would apply this time around.

Distributor World Wide CD ROMs did not comment on price to Gadgets 360 just yet. Though if we were to hazard a guess, Call of Duty: World War 2 in India on disc should cost around the same as last year, Rs. 4,499 for the PS4 and Xbox One, with a Rs. 3,499 price for PC, give or take a few hundred rupees to account for currency fluctuation. Digitally, Infinite Warfare cost close to Rs. 4,000 on the PS4 and Xbox One at launch with a Rs. 4,299 price tag on Steam. These should be similar for Call of Duty: World War 2 as well.

We discussed the next Call of Duty game on Transition - Gadget 360's gaming and pop culture podcast. You can subscribe to Transition via iTunes or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.

