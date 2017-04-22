Call of Duty: World War 2 Officially Announced

Call of Duty: World War 2 is the name of the Call of Duty game publisher Activision is releasing this year. As the title suggests, it will take place during the 1940s. This was leaked prior by The Family Video Gamers YouTube channel The World War II setting for Call of Duty was integral to the franchise's success during the early 2000s.

Aside from the one piece of art for Call of Duty: World War 2, little else has been made public at this juncture. Nonetheless, its creator Sledgehammer Games has stated a full reveal will be made at 10am PT (10:30pm IST) on April 26, via the Call of Duty: World War 2 website.

Considering how Destiny 2's reveal was leaked prior to an official unveiling, we won't be surprised to see the same happen for Call of Duty: World War 2. According an Activision earnings call, the company stated in that the "2017 title will take Call of Duty back to its roots."

We found 2016's Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare to be a tepid entry in the franchise. And it seems that consumers felt the same what with Activision claiming that it did not resonate with fans and underperformed. Throw in the commercial and critical acclaim of Battlefield 1, and it would seem that taking a step back could be what's needed to take Call of Duty forward.

While no date has been set for the next Call of Duty, safe to say Activision would release it in November as it has done with prior entries. 2016's Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare was developed by Infinity Ward while 2015's Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 was helmed by fan favourite Treyarch. 2017's game is being developed by Sledgehammer Games, responsible for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

Perhaps this year's version could see a remaster of another classic in the series? We won't have to wait too long to find out.

Would you play another Call of Duty game, or are you burnt out on the franchise? Let us know in the comments.

