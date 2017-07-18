Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Call of Duty: World War 2 Nazi Zombies Trailer Leaked

 
18 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Call of Duty: World War 2 Nazi Zombies Trailer Leaked

Highlights

  • The Nazi Zombies mode will be officially revealed at San Diego Comic Con
  • The likes of David Tennant are voicing playable characters
  • It seems to be a grittier take on the game mode

Call of Duty: World War 2’s Nazi Zombies mode has been leaked. The long-running shooter series see the return of zombies to the fold with a trailer leaking what you can expect.

Zombies in Call of Duty: World War 2 trailer appear to be collectively known as the Army of the Dead - which could also be the name of the map shown according to some.

GST Effect: Destiny 2, Call of Duty: World War 2 Price Hiked in India

Seemingly engineered by the trailer’s narrator who claims that they’re a ‘symbol of the glorious Fourth Reich’. The trailer also shows off blimps, hordes of shambling zombies, a glimpse of the undead basking in flames, and hypes up a more powerful variant dubbed as the ‘Devil himself’.

With what appears to be a blimp and a lot of blood, gore, and guns, it may just be a darker take on the game mode, which has had a somewhat whimsical, almost comic tone in the Call of Duty: Black Ops series.

Nonetheless, developer Sledgehammer Games will officially be revealing the Call of Duty: World War 2’s Zombies Mode at the San Diego Comic Con. Furthermore, Sledgehammer Games has claimed that the leaked trailer isn’t final, asking fans to hold off until the worldwide reveal.

Call of Duty: World War 2 Multiplayer E3 2017 Trailer Shows Off Gameplay, Setting, and Plenty of Guns

In the run up to this, it has announced that erstwhile Doctor Who, David Tennant is voicing one of its playable characters Dostan Hynd while Daredevil’s Elektra, Elodie Yung voices Olivia Durant.

The Call of Duty: World War 2 beta date is August 25 to August 28 for those who pre-order the game on the PS4 with PS4 and Xbox One owners partaking in an open beta from September 1 to September 4.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Call of Duty World War 2, CODWW2, Call of Duty World War 2 Nazi Zombies, Call of Duty World War 2 Army of Dead, Call of Duty World War 2 Zombies mode, CODWW2 trailer leak, CODWWII, San Diego Comic Con, SDCC 2017, Call of Duty World War 2 beta, Call of Duty World War II, Activision, Sledgehammer Games, PS4, Xbox One, PC games, PC gaming
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Airtel Says It Deployed 72,000 Base Stations Last Year
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Call of Duty: World War 2 Nazi Zombies Trailer Leaked
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Vivo V5s and Oppo F3
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi’s Celebrating Its Third Year in India With a Sale This Week
  2. Top Offers of Amazon, Flipkart's Back to College Laptop Sales
  3. Nokia 8 Images Leak, Show the Smartphone in All Its Glory
  4. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 Set to Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream
  5. Nokia 105, Nokia 130 Feature Phones Launched in India Starting at Rs. 999
  6. Reliance Jio Claims It's the World's Largest Mobile Data Network
  7. Xiaomi Mi Max 2 With 6.44-Inch Display, 5300mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. iPhone 8 May Feature Fingerprint Sensor on Power Button, Report Claims
  9. Micromax Canvas 1 Smartphone With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India
  10. Moto G5S Plus Specifications Tipped by Fresh Leaked Images
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.