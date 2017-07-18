Call of Duty: World War 2 Nazi Zombies Trailer Leaked

Call of Duty: World War 2’s Nazi Zombies mode has been leaked. The long-running shooter series see the return of zombies to the fold with a trailer leaking what you can expect.

Zombies in Call of Duty: World War 2 trailer appear to be collectively known as the Army of the Dead - which could also be the name of the map shown according to some.

Seemingly engineered by the trailer’s narrator who claims that they’re a ‘symbol of the glorious Fourth Reich’. The trailer also shows off blimps, hordes of shambling zombies, a glimpse of the undead basking in flames, and hypes up a more powerful variant dubbed as the ‘Devil himself’.

With what appears to be a blimp and a lot of blood, gore, and guns, it may just be a darker take on the game mode, which has had a somewhat whimsical, almost comic tone in the Call of Duty: Black Ops series.

Nonetheless, developer Sledgehammer Games will officially be revealing the Call of Duty: World War 2’s Zombies Mode at the San Diego Comic Con. Furthermore, Sledgehammer Games has claimed that the leaked trailer isn’t final, asking fans to hold off until the worldwide reveal.

In the run up to this, it has announced that erstwhile Doctor Who, David Tennant is voicing one of its playable characters Dostan Hynd while Daredevil’s Elektra, Elodie Yung voices Olivia Durant.

The Call of Duty: World War 2 beta date is August 25 to August 28 for those who pre-order the game on the PS4 with PS4 and Xbox One owners partaking in an open beta from September 1 to September 4.