Call of Duty: World War 2 E3 2017 Trailer Shows Off Gameplay, Setting, and Plenty of Guns

 
13 June 2017
Call of Duty: World War 2 E3 2017 Trailer Shows Off Gameplay, Setting, and Plenty of Guns

Call of Duty: World War 2 at Sony PlayStation E3 2017 revealed a wealth of gameplay. From ships under fire to streets rife with explosions and skies filled with flak, it appears to be the bloodiest rendition of World War 2 we’ve seen in awhile.

Call of Duty: World War 2’s release date is November 3 and there will be a Call of Duty: World War 2 private beta for those pre-ordering the game. No date has been announced for the beta just yet aside from it coming 'later this year.' For reference, Call of Duty: Black Ops 3's beta was in August with Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare's being in October. In addition to this, there will be multiple variants of the game up for pre-order.

The Call of Duty: World War 2 private beta will take place on the PS4 first with Xbox One and PC to follow.

Call of Duty: World War 2 single-player campaign
The solo campaign for Call of Duty: World War 2 will follow U.S. Army private Ronald “Red” Daniels as he and the other members of the U.S. 1st Infantry Division fight throughout World War II’s European theatre, through locations such as the beaches of Normandy and scenarios like the liberation of Paris. Two of World War II's most well-known battles - the D-Day Invasion of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge will feature in the game. There will also be separate co-op campaign, featuring an original story.

Call of Duty: World War 2 co-op campaign
Details are few and far between at the moment. Aside from the fact that it will feature zombies. Or Nazi Zombies in this case according to Call of Duty fan site Charlie Intel.

Call of Duty: World War 2 multiplayer
As per publisher Activision, multiplayer in Call of Duty: World War 2 will contain the following elements:

  • War: This narrative-driven mode brings a gripping new layer of excitement to Axis vs. Allies team play.
  • Divisions: A new approach to Create-a-Class and character customization as you enlist in a division and progress through the ranks.
  • Headquarters: A brand-new, social feature for Call of Duty, where you rally and interact with your fellow soldiers.

Tags: PS4 Pro, PS4, Call of Duty World War 2, CODWW2, E3, Sony E3, E3 2017
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Call of Duty: World War 2 E3 2017 Trailer Shows Off Gameplay, Setting, and Plenty of Guns
 
 

