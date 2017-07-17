Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

GST Effect: Destiny 2, Call of Duty: World War 2 Price Hiked in India

 
17 July 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
GST Effect: Destiny 2, Call of Duty: World War 2 Price Hiked in India

Highlights

  • Call of Duty: World War 2 is now Rs. 4,499 in India on PS4 and Xbox One
  • The PC version is now Rs. 3,799
  • Destiny 2 gets a similar price across all platforms

Call of Duty: World War 2's India price has been revised. According to several retailers speaking to Gadgets 360, the game will cost Rs. 4,499 on the PS4 and Xbox One. The PC version of Call of Duty: World War 2 is now Rs. 3,799. Previously it was announced that the game will cost Rs. 4,299 on the PS4 and Xbox One and Rs. 3,499 on PC. The release date

And Call of Duty: World War 2 isn’t the only game from Activision to see a price hike in India. Destiny 2 is also going to be more expensive. The Destiny 2 India price is now Rs. 4,499 on PS4 and Xbox One, and Rs. 3,799 on PC. Earlier it was announced that it be Rs. 4,299 on the PS4 and Xbox One and Rs. 3,499 on PC.

 

The reason for the price increase given to retailers is GST. However, this makes little sense. Reason being, the impact of GST on games is minimal.

Plus, other publishers, such as Warner Bros - who was speculated to hike pricing on Middle-Earth Shadow of War on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC at retail did not and neither has Sony or Microsoft done so on its first-party games line-up like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy or Forza 7 yet. Nonetheless, we've requested Activision's distributor, World Wide CD ROM for comment and will update this story when we hear from the company.

At the moment, online retailers such as Amazon and Games The Shop haven’t updated their prices and stores have been notified by the distributor, World Wide CD ROM that pre-orders made on the older price will be honoured. So if you’re looking to pre-order Destiny 2 or Call of Duty: World War 2, you may want to act fast. Though if our past experiences have been any indication, patience could pay off considering that both titles should be on sale well before the year is up.

The release date for Call of Duty: World War 2 is November 3 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, while Destiny 2 is out on September 6 for the PS4 and Xbox One with the PC version due on October 24.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Call of Duty, Call of Duty 2017, Call of Duty World War 2, Call of Duty World War 2 preorder, Call of Duty World War 2 price, Call of Duty World War 2 India price, Call of Duty World War 2 release date, Destiny 2, Destiny 2 price, Destiny 2 India price, Destiny 2 India release date, PS4, Xbox One, PC, GST, CODWW2
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Nokia 130 and Nokia 105 Launch, Game of Thrones on Hotstar, WhatsApp Update, and More: Your 360 Daily
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
GST Effect: Destiny 2, Call of Duty: World War 2 Price Hiked in India
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coolpad cool 1
TRENDING
  1. Hotstar Fails to Deliver on ‘Hours Before Torrents’ GoT Promise
  2. Xiaomi Mi 5X Leaked Image Reveals Specifications, Price
  3. Nokia 105, Nokia 130 Feature Phones Launched in India Starting at Rs. 999
  4. Jio Plans & Feature Phone, Moto E4 Plus Launch, and More News This Week
  5. New Nokia Feature Phones, WhatsApp Update, and More: Your 360 Daily
  6. Moto G5S Plus Specifications Tipped by Fresh Leaked Images
  7. Panasonic P55 Max Smartphone With 5000mAh Battery Launched in India
  8. Nokia 8 Price Leaked; Launch Date Said Tipped to Be Just 2 Weeks Away
  9. Micromax Canvas 1 Smartphone With 4G VoLTE Support Launched in India
  10. Everything You Need to Know About the Destiny 2 Beta
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.