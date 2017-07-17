GST Effect: Destiny 2, Call of Duty: World War 2 Price Hiked in India

Call of Duty: World War 2's India price has been revised. According to several retailers speaking to Gadgets 360, the game will cost Rs. 4,499 on the PS4 and Xbox One. The PC version of Call of Duty: World War 2 is now Rs. 3,799. Previously it was announced that the game will cost Rs. 4,299 on the PS4 and Xbox One and Rs. 3,499 on PC. The release date

And Call of Duty: World War 2 isn’t the only game from Activision to see a price hike in India. Destiny 2 is also going to be more expensive. The Destiny 2 India price is now Rs. 4,499 on PS4 and Xbox One, and Rs. 3,799 on PC. Earlier it was announced that it be Rs. 4,299 on the PS4 and Xbox One and Rs. 3,499 on PC.

The reason for the price increase given to retailers is GST. However, this makes little sense. Reason being, the impact of GST on games is minimal.

Plus, other publishers, such as Warner Bros - who was speculated to hike pricing on Middle-Earth Shadow of War on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC at retail did not and neither has Sony or Microsoft done so on its first-party games line-up like Uncharted: The Lost Legacy or Forza 7 yet. Nonetheless, we've requested Activision's distributor, World Wide CD ROM for comment and will update this story when we hear from the company.

At the moment, online retailers such as Amazon and Games The Shop haven’t updated their prices and stores have been notified by the distributor, World Wide CD ROM that pre-orders made on the older price will be honoured. So if you’re looking to pre-order Destiny 2 or Call of Duty: World War 2, you may want to act fast. Though if our past experiences have been any indication, patience could pay off considering that both titles should be on sale well before the year is up.

The release date for Call of Duty: World War 2 is November 3 for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, while Destiny 2 is out on September 6 for the PS4 and Xbox One with the PC version due on October 24.