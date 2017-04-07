Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Call of Duty PC Games Available With Big Discounts in Humble Store Weekend Sale

 
07 April 2017
Call of Duty PC Games Available With Big Discounts in Humble Store Weekend Sale

Highlights

  • Games, DLCs, and special editions available at discounted prices
  • Website offering Call of Duty bundles at discount as well
  • Discounts as high as 66 percent available on site

If you are a fan of Call of Duty franchise of military first-person shooter video games, this might be your best opportunity to get hands on your favourite CoD instalments at discounted prices on PC. Humble Bundle, as part of its Weekend Sale on the Humble Store, is now offering every single game from the popular first-person shooter game series at heavy discounts for a limited time.

Apart from offering individual titles at discounted prices, some available with discounts as high as 66 percent, the Humble Store is also offering DLCs, special editions, and bundles from the Call of Duty series to cover all the bases. Humble Bundle has made some of the oldest games from the series, like Call of Duty 2, as well as the new entrants, including Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare available with discounts.

As we are talking about Humble Bundle here, you can also choose to support charity while purchasing your favourite video games. You can below find the list of games, special editions, and DLCs available on the website:

Games

  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - $29.99
  • Call of Duty 4: Modern Warfare - $9.99
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 - $9.99
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 - $19.99
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops - $19.99
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops II - $29.99
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III - $29.99
  • Call of Duty: Word at War - $9.99
  • Call of Duty 2 - $9.99

DLCs

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Rezurrection - $10.04
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops First Strike - $10.04
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Escalation - $10.04
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Annihilation - $10.04
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops II Apocalypse - $10.04
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops II Vengeance - $10.04
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops II Revolution - $10.04
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops II Uprising - $10.04
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III Season Pass - $39.99
  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Havoc - $10.04
  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Reckoning - $10.04
  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Ascendance - $10.04
  • Call of Duty Ghosts Season Pass $24.99
  • Call of Duty Ghosts Devastation - $10.04
  • Call of Duty Ghosts Onslaught - $10.04
  • Call of Duty Ghosts Invasion - $10.04
  • Call of Duty Ghosts Nemesis - $10.04
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Stimulus Pack - $10.04
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Resurgence Pack - $10.04
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Collection 1 - $10.04
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Collection 2 - $10.04
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Collection 3 Chaos Pack - $10.04
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Collection 4 Final Assault - $10.04

Special Editions

  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Digital Legacy Edition - $53.59
  • Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Digital Deluxe Edition - $74.99
  • Call of Duty Ghosts Gold Edition - $20.39
  • Call of Duty Ghosts Digital Hardened Edition - $33.99
  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Gold Edition - $29.99
  • Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare Digital Pro Edition - $49.99
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops III Digital Deluxe Edition - $64.99
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops II Digital Deluxe Edition - $39.99

Bundles

  • Call of Duty: WWII Pack - $30.14
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Franchise Pack - $69.99
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Bundle - $22.49
  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Bundle $44.99
  • Call of Duty Ghosts Complete Bundle - $89.99
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Bundle - $29.99
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops II Bundle - $29.99
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Franchise Pack - $79.99
