Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered for the PS4 has a June 7 release date for India and a price of Rs. 2,699. Not too bad when compared to the US price of $40 (around Rs. 2,589). No price for the Xbox One or PC versions have been announced just yet.

However, the game is exclusive to Flipkart what with the e-commerce company’s use of the #OnlyOnFlipkart hashtag. Gadgets 360 has confirmed with the game’s distributor World Wide CD ROM that this is indeed the case. It won’t be hitting other retailers both offline and online. While the game released globally last week, India gets it on June 7 due to delays related to GST implementation.

GTA V, WWE 2K17, and Uncharted 4 are Flipkart’s Top Selling Games; PS4 Games Sell Better than Xbox One

How to get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered cheap in India

Considering that Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Legacy Edition - which comes with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered is available for as low as Rs. 1,899 on sites like Amazon, we wonder how this makes sense. Reason being, you’re paying around Rs. 500 less for two games - Infinite Warfare and Modern Warfare Remastered, instead of Rs. 2,699 for just Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered. This could be a better option for many, though do keep in mind you'll need to download the full game (around 40GB) with the included code in the box.

For what its worth, we found Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered to be decent take on the original game that released a decade ago. There's a huge visual update in the Remastered version. Little touches like hearing the sound of reloading your gun coming from the Dual Shock 4 controller, and gorgeous set pieces that look better than ever, make this is the definitive Modern Warfare experience.

Classic missions like All Ghillied Up, Crew Expendable, and Mile High Club look and feel in-line with current generation games. There are one or two points of concern - such as a few obvious jagged edges on surfaces, and the odd rough spot or two - but this is a genuine effort that should make most fans breathe easy. Nonetheless, Activision sticking microtransactions in multiplayer and bundling maps as paid downloadable content (DLC) doesn’t do it any favours.