Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies Chronicles Details Leaked

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 isn’t the latest Call of Duty game, but it still has a strong fan following, particularly its Zombies co-op mode.

And it appears that while Activision is promoting Call of Duty: World War 2, it’s also got its eyes on Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies Chronicles. It seems to be a remaster of older maps from Black Ops, Black Ops 2, and World at War.

Reddit user LackingAGoodName found references to Zombies Chronicles in the game files following the message of the day in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3. In conjunction with another user, files were decrypted to reveal the full contents.

“Includes eight classic remastered maps for Call of Duty Zombies: World at War, Call of Duty: Black Ops, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. Complete original saga maps remastered in HD available on Call of Duty: Black Ops 3,” the description reads. “Experience the remastered zombie collection and experience the undead story first on PS4.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies Chronicles contents

Three maps from Call of Duty: World at War: Nacht der Untoten, Verruckt and Shi No Numa

Four maps from Call of Duty: Black Ops: Kino Der Toten, Ascension, Shangri-la and Moon

One map from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2: Origins Takeo and Richtofen Calling Cards

Dempsey and Nikolai Calling Cards

Zombies Heroes Animated Calling Cards

Limited Edition Camouflage Tin Can

Activision should have an official announcement this Thursday that should confirm this along with a price and release date.