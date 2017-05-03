Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies Chronicles Details Leaked

 
03 May 2017
Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies Chronicles Details Leaked

Highlights

  • Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies Chronicles has maps from previous games
  • Its contents have been uncovered by a Redditor
  • Activision is expected to make an official announcement this Thursday

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 isn’t the latest Call of Duty game, but it still has a strong fan following, particularly its Zombies co-op mode.

And it appears that while Activision is promoting Call of Duty: World War 2, it’s also got its eyes on Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies Chronicles. It seems to be a remaster of older maps from Black Ops, Black Ops 2, and World at War.

Reddit user LackingAGoodName found references to Zombies Chronicles in the game files following the message of the day in Call of Duty: Black Ops 3. In conjunction with another user, files were decrypted to reveal the full contents.

“Includes eight classic remastered maps for Call of Duty Zombies: World at War, Call of Duty: Black Ops, and Call of Duty: Black Ops 2. Complete original saga maps remastered in HD available on Call of Duty: Black Ops 3,” the description reads. “Experience the remastered zombie collection and experience the undead story first on PS4.”

Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies Chronicles contents

  • Three maps from Call of Duty: World at War: Nacht der Untoten, Verruckt and Shi No Numa
  • Four maps from Call of Duty: Black Ops: Kino Der Toten, Ascension, Shangri-la and Moon
  • One map from Call of Duty: Black Ops 2: Origins Takeo and Richtofen Calling Cards
  • Dempsey and Nikolai Calling Cards
  • Zombies Heroes Animated Calling Cards
  • Limited Edition Camouflage Tin Can

Activision should have an official announcement this Thursday that should confirm this along with a price and release date.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Blops 3, COD zombies, Call of Duty Black Ops 3 Zombies, Call of Duty Black Ops 3 Zombies Chronicles, PS4, Xbox One, PC, PC games, PC gaming
Rishi Alwani

Rishi writes about video games and tech. Legend has it he bleeds pixels.

More
Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 Zombies Chronicles Details Leaked
 
 

