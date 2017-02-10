Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Call of Duty 2017 Could Be Set in World War II

 
10 February 2017
Call of Duty 2017 Could Be Set in World War II

Highlights

  • This year will see Call of Duty go "back to its roots".
  • The first few games took place during World War II
  • Expect a new Call of Duty game by November

This year's Call of Duty game could set in World War II according to Activision Blizzard's latest earnings call.

Details are sparse at the moment, all the company was willing to state in its report what that the "2017 title will take Call of Duty back to its roots".

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Review

This could see a World War II entry in the series which is what its earliest games were. Or it could take place during the Vietnam War as it has been rumoured in the past. The last few games have been steeped in futuristic, sci-fi settings. A return to its original premise could be a masterstroke considering how poorly its last entry, Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare reviewed and how Battlefield 1, a game based on World War I launched to critical acclaim.

While no date has been set for the next Call of Duty, safe to say Activision Blizzard would release it in November as it has done with prior entries. 2016's Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare was developed by Infinity Ward while 2015's Call of Duty: Black Ops 3 was helmed by fan favourite Treyarch. 2017's game is being developed by Sledgehammer Games, responsible for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 and Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare Release Date Leaked; Includes Modern Warfare Remaster

Perhaps this year's version could see a remaster of another classic in the series? We won't have to wait too long to find out.

Would you play another Call of Duty game, or are you burnt out on the franchise? Let us know in the comments.

