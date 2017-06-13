Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Beyond Good and Evil 2 Revealed at Ubisoft E3 2017 Event

 
13 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Beyond Good and Evil 2 Revealed at Ubisoft E3 2017 Event

Highlights

  • Beyond Good and Evil 2 reveal comes 15 years after the original
  • This was the last game revealed at Ubisoft's E3 2017 event
  • Ubisoft promised unforgettable characters in this sci-fi game

Beyond Good and Evil 2 was the last game to be shown during the action-packed Ubisoft event at E3 2017. It is set in futuristic science fiction world full of spaceships, flying cars, and bikes. The cinematic trailer showed a monkey smuggling a disc from a pig and fighting off people chasing him. The disc contains the map to a place called Moksha, just as “Yama described it”, which appears to be a reference to Hindu mythology, and is the road to freedom.

Michel Ancel, the creative director for Ubisoft Montreal was on stage, to talk about Beyond Good and Evil 2. An emotional Ancel thanked fans for their patience as it took them nearly 15 years to reveal the sequel to Beyond Good and Evil 2, which is set in System 3.

The story is set in a multi-ethnic and multi-racial society who fight to determine their own fate and for freedom. Beyond Good and Evil 2 promises a cast of unforgettable characters including the space monkey described above. You can sign up for a beta today but Ubisoft did not reveal a release date during the event.

Ancel hinted at a living breathing world, which could imply that Beyond Good and Evil 2 could be a connected, online experience. Previously it was suggested that the game would be exclusive to the Nintendo Switch for a period of time. This doesn’t seem to be the case right now. With Ancel working on Beyond Good and Evil 2, we wonder what this means for his game with Sony called Wild that was announced a couple of years ago.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Ubisoft, E3, E3 2017, Beyond Good and Evil 2, Beyond Good and Evil
Pranay Parab

The job of keeping the Gadgets 360 homepage updated lies with Pranay and he is the man behind the site's social presence as well. He immerses himself in all things ... More

Far Cry 5 E3 2017 Gameplay Trailer Has Dogs Collecting Guns for You
Beyond Good and Evil 2 Revealed at Ubisoft E3 2017 Event
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

iPhone 7
TRENDING
  1. The Crew 2 Trailer Leak Shows Off Boats, Planes, and Monster Trucks
  2. How to Watch Sony PlayStation E3 2017 Live Stream and What to Expect
  3. Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 Launching in India Tomorrow
  4. OnePlus 5 Launch Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  5. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro Now Available in India at Rs. 31,900
  6. Xbox One X vs PS4 Pro: How the Two High-End Consoles Compare
  7. 2D Magnets Discovery Opens Up a World of Potential Applications
  8. Moto X4 Specifications Leaked, Tipped to Launch on June 30
  9. WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Platforms on June 30
  10. How to Watch Ubisoft E3 2017 Live Stream and What to Expect
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.