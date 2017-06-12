Bethesda’s E3 2017 Showcase began with a montage of games the company has released recently, including Doom, Fallout Shelter, Fallout 4, Skyrim Special Edition, Prey, and Dishonored 2. The company then spoke about its virtual reality (VR) game projects, starting with Doom VR. Everything that Bethesda showed at the E3 2017 event either has already released or will be released sometime in 2017, the company said. Here’s a quick roundup of everything that was shown.

Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus

Finally, Bethesda showed off Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus, revealing its release date. The game shows B. J. Blazkowicz leading the resistance and trying to organise a revolution in a Nazi-controlled America.

Other crucial gameplay events revealed were a bulletproof helmet that Blazkowicz wears. The setting is World War era with Americans fighting the Nazis. The gameplay footage showed some good old, first-person shooter mechanics with Blazkowicz on foot at times and inside a mech suit at others.

The Evil Within 2

Then Bethesda showcased some of its upcoming games. The first of these is The Evil Within 2, where man called Sebastian tries to rescue his daughter Lily. It’s important to note that even this game had mostly cinematic footage with little gameplay. This game is releasing on October 13, which happens to be a Friday.

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim on Nintendo Switch

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim became the first game to be announced for the Nintendo Switch. Bethesda showed that it works just as well with Joy-Cons in the demo video. There was no release date for this game, but like everything else in this event, it will release this year, Bethesda said. Until that happens, you can read our review of The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition and see what to expect.