Microsoft’s live streaming service Beam for Windows 10 and Xbox One has been renamed to Mixer. The Twitch rival is also receiving a host of new features. These include co-streaming for multiple users to broadcast a single channel. What this means is, viewers can watch a single game from different perspectives or watch from all of them at once.

“Co-streaming is available now for everyone. And in the coming weeks, Xbox One users will be able to invite friends to join a co-stream directly from the Guide,” writes Mixer co-founder Matt Salsamendi. “Co-streaming doesn’t require streamers to play the same game or even do the same activity, and you can join a co-stream with friends who are streaming from different types of devices.”

Another addition is mobile support to stream when on the move through an app called Mixer Create.

“Mixer Create is a new mobile app that enables self-broadcasting, and we’re kicking off the beta today. Soon thereafter, we’ll add the ability to stream live gameplay from your mobile device as well. Once mobile gameplay streaming launches, you’ll be able to join a co-stream with friends who are broadcasting on PC, console or other mobile devices,” Salsamendi’s post reads.

Plus there’s a dedicated Mixer page on the Xbox One dashboard for those in the Xbox Insider program to check out. It aims to feature some of the more popular and diverse content on the platform.

Finally, there’s Channel One - an always-on, moderated channel showing what’s happening across Mixer. Salsamendi says it would host a wide variety of content, including “big title releases, livestream events, tips and tricks, esports updates, and more.”

We wonder if Mixer has what it takes to compete with YouTube and Twitch, two giants in the space that are present on all platforms, including the PS4 — which is this generation’s best-selling console. Would Sony even allow a Mixer app on the PS4? Nonetheless, more competition is always welcome.