E3 2017 should see Assassin’s Creed Origins officially announced. In fact, there’s a strong chance it could show up at the Xbox Scorpio E3 2017 reveal considering that Ubisoft and Microsoft have worked together on past games in the series such as Assassin’s Creed Unity.

With that in mind, here’s a comprehensive list of everything we know about the next game in the series compiled from the leaks on Reddit and NeoGAF.

Assassin's Creed Origins has an October 27 release date.

Assassin's Creed Origins Xbox Scorpio optimisations

It seems that Assassin's Creed Origins has been built for Xbox Scorpio. This means you can expect to play it native 4K resolution, although the frame rate is yet to be ascertained. It's unclear if the PS4 Pro would be able to do the same. According to Game Informer:

"Assassin's Creed Origins is among the first games to support Microsoft's new Scorpio console, and we got some hands-on time with it to see if the game is noticeably improved on the more powerful hardware. On PC, our demo was running at a fairly steady 30fps. On Scorpio, the frame rate felt more consistent, even at 4K resolutions. Other than that, it was difficult to see a huge improvement in our demo. The monitor was fairly small, so unless we pressed our faces against its glass, we'd be hard-pressed to notice a tremendous difference from the standard version we'd been playing earlier.

Ubisoft said it got the game running within weeks of receiving their development kits, which speaks to the ease at which developers may be able to get their games ported to Scorpio. It is important to note that both versions of the game are still being optimised, so what we experienced might not be the final product. Still, it was great to see a game running on the new hardware, even if it's ultimately too soon to make anything close to a final verdict."

Assassin’s Creed Origins gameplay

No radar, game uses Skyrim-esque compass

Almost everything is climable and parkour is even more fluid

Smarter AI, multiple guards will charge at you and will not take turns to attack. Rather expect yourself to be flanked.

You can ride camels and raid tombs.

Levelling up is akin to RPGs with a level cap of 40 and skill points too.

There’s a brand new fighting system that’s is more hit-box driven, probably taking inspiration from fighting games.

Eagle vision is a subtle pulse that highlights objects not enemies

Customising your gear doesn’t impact stats, however a new gear system is in place. This lets players improve specific parts of gear by crafting materials

There are legendary items to loot in the game

You can add blocked arrows to your inventory

You can no longer one hit enemies that are more powerful than you with your hidden blade

Puzzles are back but more challenging and less switches

Much more in depth ability graph with 3 paths - Seer, Warrior, and Hunter

There are gladiator battles in arenas

Assassin’s Creed Origins controls

Attack buttons are the right shoulder and trigger.

As you fight, an adrenaline gauge fills up, and when both attack buttons are pressed powerful attacks are unleashed.

No sprint button, running speed is dependent on how far you push the left analog stick .

Left shoulder button is lock on.

The controllable eagle leak was true.

Buttons for free-running up and down are removed.

Crouching is now an option.

Assassin’s Creed Origins’ open-world

More dynamic world

Large and small cities with many landmarks including Memphis and Alexandria

NPCs have a day/night cycle and includes time for them to eat, sleep, work, and "answer the call of nature".

Underwater swimming, treasures and sunken ruins to explore •Animals can attack NPCs and even other animals

Assassin’s Creed Origins’ Bayek

According to Ubisoft, Bayek is the protagonist of Assassin’s Creed Origins and as the game’s title implies, he’ll be responsible for forming the Assassin’s Creed brotherhood. But he’s not the only playable character. There’s more than one and Ubisoft is keeping that a secret for now. The game takes place during the ascent and reign of Cleopatra.

“In our case, we wanted the story of one man who was already grown up but had to adapt himself to changes. And as developers we get older too. We wanted to be accessible to a younger, audience, but the story we wanted to tell was the story of a man in his 30s – almost mid-life for the time – and having to make some huge choices to change his life in order to change the world,” said Ubisoft’s Ashraf Ismail to Game Informer. “He's on a mission that will eventually lead to the formation of something that has tenets and a creed.”

What’s more is, Bayek isn’t an assassin when you start the game. Ismail adds:

“He's not an assassin right now. He's building toward it, but the whole point of how does the creed, how do the assassins creed come to be. The idea is that it's not only one day they decide to do it. It's a journey. It's a journey that brought them there, and it's a progressive thing that he's going through. It's things he learns through doing his questions, through meeting different people, through understanding the world he lives in and what's happening to his world."

Assassin's Creed Origins editions and price

The standard edition will be priced at $60 (around Rs. 3,860)

The Deluxe Pack will come at $70 (almost Rs. 4,500)

The Gold Edition will include Deluxe Pack and season pass, and cost $100 (roughly Rs.6,440).

If you’re willing to spend $110 (around Rs. 7,100), you’ll get the Gold Steelbook Edition that will come with the Deluxe Pack, the season pass and a steelbook.

The game should retail for Rs. 4,000 in India for the standard edition on PS4 and Xbox One.