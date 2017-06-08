Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Assassin’s Creed Origins Is the Next Assassin’s Creed Game; Setting and Editions Leaked

 
08 June 2017
Assassin’s Creed Origins Is the Next Assassin’s Creed Game; Setting and Editions Leaked

Highlights

  • A retail leak confirms the title of the next Assassin's Creed game
  • There should be three editions of it
  • No price has been announced for India just yet

Assassin’s Creed Origins is the name of the next Assassin’s Creed game. According to a retailer pre-order card posted on Imgur, the game’s setting is Egypt what with a pyramid behind the logo and the Great Sphinx of Giza. The protagonist is seen as well, with a bow, arrow, and shield. This confirms a previous leak on the game's title.

Assassin’s Creed Origins editions and price

Aside from the obvious standard edition of the game that should cost $60 (around Rs. 3,855), there should be, much like Far Cry 5, a Deluxe and Gold Edition. The former is hinted at in the leaked pre-order card and the latter is openly advertised.

Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition

The Assassin’s Creed Origins Gold Edition should cost $100 includes:

  • Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Pack (bonus DLC items)
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins Season Pass
  • Assassin’s Creed Origins Steelbook
  • Bonus mission: Secrets of the First Pyramids

assassins creed origins assassins_creed_origins

Photo Credit: jimmyfallon007/Imgur

Assassin’s Creed Origins Deluxe Edition

Much like Far Cry 5, it’s safe to assume the Deluxe Edition of Assassin’s Creed Origins cost $70 and will have all the contents of the Gold Edition minus the Season Pass and the steelbook.

Asassin’s Creed Origins India price and pre-orders

At the moment there’s no pricing information for the game for India. Traditionally Ubisoft has priced its games at Rs. 3,499. However with the company raising prices on Steam by 100 percent, we won’t be surprised to see a price hike for Assassin’s Creed Origins for the PS4 and Xbox One at retail. Nonetheless, the game’s distributor, E-xpress is yet to confirm this. Expect this to be known after Ubisoft’s E3 2017 conference.

iPhone 7
