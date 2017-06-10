Assassin's Creed Origins has a release date. The game is out on October 27 and will be optimised for Xbox Scorpio. This comes via an issue of Game Informer magazine that managed to hit the public early and was promptly posted on Reddit.

Some interesting tidbits about the game include that it was in development shortly after Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag, has a dynamic world, under water swimming, skill progression similar to what you'd expect from role-playing games, and raiding Egyptian tombs. The game's protagonist is called Bayek and he can use a shield to deflect arrows and pick enemy arrows off his shield.

Microsoft and Xbox at E3 2017: What to Expect

Assassin's Creed Origins Xbox Scorpio versus PC frame rate

In addition to the above details, it seems that Assassin's Creed Origins has been built for Xbox Scorpio. According to Game Informer:

"Assassin's Creed Origins is among the first games to support Microsoft's new Scorpio console, and we got some hands-on time with it to see if the game is noticeably improved on the more powerful hardware. On PC, our demo was running at a fairly steady 30fps. On Scorpio, the frame rate felt more consistent, even at 4K resolutions. Other than that, it was difficult to see a huge improvement in our demo. The monitor was fairly small, so unless we pressed our faces against its glass, we'd be hard-pressed to notice a tremendous difference from the standard version we'd been playing earlier.

Ubisoft said it got the game running within weeks of receiving their development kits, which speaks to the ease at which developers may be able to get their games ported to Scorpio. It is important to note that both versions of the game are still being optimised, so what we experienced might not be the final product. Still, it was great to see a game running on the new hardware, even if it's ultimately too soon to make anything close to a final verdict."

Assassin's Creed Origins editions and price

The standard edition will be priced at $60 (around Rs. 3,860)

The Deluxe Pack will come at $70 (almost Rs. 4,500)

The Gold Edition will include Deluxe Pack and season pass, and cost $100 (roughly Rs.6,440).

If you’re willing to spend $110 (around Rs. 7,100), you’ll get the Gold Steelbook Edition that will come with the Deluxe Pack, the season pass and a steelbook.

The game should retail for Rs. 4,000 in India for the standard edition on PS4 and Xbox One.

With Microsoft's E3 2017 press briefing before Ubisoft's, we won't be surprised to see the game demoed on Xbox Scorpio. Considering that Call of Duty: World War 2, Destiny 2, Far Cry 5, and FIFA 18 would be marketed exclusively for the PS4 and PS4 Pro, Assassin's Creed Origins may be marketed for the Xbox One and Xbox Scorpio.

We discussed everything we expect from E3 2017 on our weekly gaming podcast Transition. You can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.