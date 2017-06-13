Assassin’s Creed Origins gameplay trailer at Ubisoft’s E3 2017 event confirmed every leak prior. Showed off in 4K with Ubisoft claims is actual in-game footage, Egypt’s many vistas looked stunning. From the pyramids to vast desert lands and a number of flora and fauna, Assassin’s Creed Origins seems to have a sense of variety.

This was followed up by more gameplay of protagonist Bayek infiltrating a base in Egypt running off an Xbox One X. Prior to this, Ashraf Ismail, Creative Direct for Assassin’s Creed Origins stated that for the 10 year anniversary of Assassin’s Creed, Ubisoft wanted to go back to where it all began. With an October 27 release date for the PC, PS4, PS4 Pro, Xbox One, and Xbox One X, it definitely seems to be an improvement over past entries. Here's what you can expect:

Assassin’s Creed Origins gameplay

No radar, game uses Skyrim-esque compass.

Almost everything is climable and parkour is even more fluid.

Smarter AI, multiple guards will charge at you and will not take turns to attack. Rather expect yourself to be flanked.

You can ride camels and raid tombs.

Levelling up is akin to RPGs with a level cap of 40 and skill points too.

There’s a brand new fighting system that’s is more hit-box driven, probably taking inspiration from fighting games.

Eagle vision is a subtle pulse that highlights objects not enemies.

Customising your gear doesn’t impact stats, however a new gear system is in place. This lets players improve specific parts of gear by crafting materials.

There are legendary items to loot in the game.

You can add blocked arrows to your inventory.

You can no longer one hit enemies that are more powerful than you with your hidden blade.

Puzzles are back but more challenging and less switches.

Much more in depth ability graph with 3 paths - Seer, Warrior, and Hunter.

There are gladiator battles in arenas.

Assassin’s Creed Origins’ Bayek

According to Ubisoft, Bayek is the protagonist of Assassin’s Creed Origins and as the game’s title implies, he’ll be responsible for forming the Assassin’s Creed brotherhood. But he’s not the only playable character. There’s more than one and Ubisoft is keeping that a secret for now. The game takes place during the ascent and reign of Cleopatra.

“In our case, we wanted the story of one man who was already grown up but had to adapt himself to changes. And as developers we get older too. We wanted to be accessible to a younger, audience, but the story we wanted to tell was the story of a man in his 30s – almost mid-life for the time – and having to make some huge choices to change his life in order to change the world,” said Ubisoft’s Ashraf Ismail to Game Informer. “He's on a mission that will eventually lead to the formation of something that has tenets and a creed.”

What’s more is, Bayek isn’t an assassin when you start the game. Ismail adds:

“He's not an assassin right now. He's building toward it, but the whole point of how does the creed, how do the assassins creed come to be. The idea is that it's not only one day they decide to do it. It's a journey. It's a journey that brought them there, and it's a progressive thing that he's going through. It's things he learns through doing his questions, through meeting different people, through understanding the world he lives in and what's happening to his world."

Assassin's Creed Origins editions and price

The standard edition will be priced at $60 (around Rs. 3,860)

The Deluxe Pack will come at $70 (almost Rs. 4,500)

The Gold Edition will include Deluxe Pack and season pass, and cost $100 (roughly Rs.6,440).

If you’re willing to spend $110 (around Rs. 7,100), you’ll get the Gold Steelbook Edition that will come with the Deluxe Pack, the season pass and a steelbook.

The game should retail for Rs. 4,000 in India for the standard edition on PS4 and Xbox One.