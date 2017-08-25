Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Assassin's Creed Origins, Final Fantasy XV Developers Announce Collaboration at Gamescom 2017

 
25 August 2017
Assassin's Creed Origins, Final Fantasy XV Developers Announce Collaboration at Gamescom 2017

Highlights

  • Collaboration to see both the two franchises paying homage to each other
  • Assassin’s Festival DLC will be released free for Final Fantasy XV
  • DLC will include Assassin outfits and abilities for Noctis

The developers behind last year's Final Fantasy XV and the upcoming Assassin's Creed Origins are collaborating to bring a bunch of Easter eggs for fans of both the franchises. The collaboration will see both the two franchises paying homage to each other's gaming universes, Ubisoft reveals.

The announcement was made during the ongoing Gamescom with a piece of artwork that features Bayek from Assassin's Creed Origins and Noctis from Final Fantasy XV. Unofficially though, the collaboration has been ongoing for some time now as fans have spotted Easter eggs and references in Final Fantasy XV's trailer form last year, Assassin's Creed Origins announcement trailer, and recently in the Assassin's Creed Origins Gamescom trailer.

"This collaboration is the result of being huge fans," says Ismail, game director at Ubisoft Montreal. "There's a lot of respect between the two teams and we couldn't be more thrilled with the opportunity to pay homage to each other's work."

Ubisoft says that the collaboration will officially kick off from August 30 as Final Fantasy XV players in possession of the Dream Egg from the Moogle Chocobo Carnival event will get a be gifted an Assassin outfit for Noctis. On August 31, the Assassin's Festival DLC will be released free for Final Fantasy XV. The Assassin Festival will see the town of Lestallum transform with signs and banners and will bring additional themed items and features, and another Assassin outfit into Final Fantasy XV's world. Noctis will also get some pretty neat Assassin abilities.

Assassin's Creed Origins is set to release on October 27 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC. It was also announced at the ongoing Gamescom that Final Fantasy XV will be coming to Windows PCs as Final Fantasy XV Windows Edition in early 2018. Developer Square Enix also revealed Final Fantasy XV: Pocket Edition or Android, iOS, and Windows, which will be made available in Fall later this year.

Assassin's Creed Origins, Final Fantasy XV Developers Announce Collaboration at Gamescom 2017
 
 

