Much like Splatoon 2’s Global Testfire for the Nintendo Switch, Arms is having its own demo with the Arms Global Testpunch. The full game is out on June 16 and in the run up to that, you check out its multiplayer.

Arms for Nintendo Switch: Everything You Need to Know

Arms Global Testpunch for Nintendo Switch timings

May 26 – 5pm PT (May 27 - 5:30am IST)

May 27 – 5am, 11am, 5pm PT (May 27 - 5:30pm, 11:30pm IST, May 28 - 5pm IST)

May 28 – 5am, 11am PT (May 28 - 5:30pm, 11:30pm IST)

June 2 – 5pm PT (June 3 - 5:30am IST)

June 3 – 5am, 11am, 5pm PT (June 3 - 5:30pm, 11:30pm IST, June 4 5:30am IST)

June 4 – 5am, 11am PT (June 5 - 5:30pm, 11:30pm IST)

How long does Arms Global Testpunch session last?

Like Splatoon 2, Nintendo has confirmed that each session will last for an hour a piece. With the game out in a few weeks this is the best way to get a taste of what to expect to make up your mind.

Splatoon 2 Global Testfire for Nintendo Switch Shows Nintendo Can Do Online Multiplayer

It’s surprising that there will be only twelve hours of playable time in total — a far cry from weekend long play sessions we’ve seen from other publishers like Ubisoft with Rainbow Six Siege and Ghost Recon Wildlands. Perhaps Nintendo isn’t as confident about the Switch’s online capabilities as it would like us to believe? After Splatoon 2's resoundingly positive demo we don't think so.

The Arms Global Testpunch is a 1.4GB download and you can get it via the Nintendo eShop.

We discussed Arms on our weekly gaming podcast Transition. You can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.