The first Amazon Prime Day Sale for India sees some surprisingly good discounts on video games and consoles, particularly the PS4. Here are the best gaming deals on Amazon India right now.

Amazon Prime Day Sale PS4 Slim deals

Amazon India has three deals for the PS4 Slim. Rs. 30,390 nets you the PS4 Slim 1TB with Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection, God of War 3 Remastered, The Last of Us Remasted, and FIFA 17. It’s the best deal of the bunch, more so when you consider that the same amount of money nets you a PS4 Slim 1TB with Uncharted, The Last of Us, and Infamous: Second Son. FIFA 17 is not included. Looking for a PS4 bundle with newer games? Rs. 26,990 buys the PS4 Slim 500GB console with Horizon Zero Dawn, Driveclub, and Ratchet and Clank. It also includes a three month PS Plus subscription and a PS4 vertical stand. Not too shabby when you consider that the MRP on this bundle is Rs. 28,990.

Amazon Prime Day Sale Tips for the Best Shopping Experience

FIFA 17 (PS4 and Xbox One)

Everyone’s favourite yearly football game sees a drastic price cut to Rs. 2,499 for the PS4 and Xbox One instead of the usual Rs. 3,999. If you’re on the PS3 or Xbox 360, you can pick it up for Rs. 1,999 as compared the standard price of Rs. 2,999. At that price, FIFA 17 is worth checking out, even if FIFA 18 is just a precious few months away.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Legacy Edition with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered (Windows PC, PS4, and Xbox One)

Last year’s Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare may not have been as warmly received as Activision would have liked, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered available as a standalone purchase, the Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare - Legacy Edition gets our nod as it comes with the aforementioned remaster and costs just Rs. 1,899 on PC, Rs. 1,900 on the PS4, and Rs. 1,999 on the Xbox One. With an MRP of Rs. 6,299, it’s one of the better deals at the moment. Stuck with a PS3? Call of Duty: Ghosts is available for Rs. 99, granted it’s not the best game in the series, but you can’t say no at that price.

Gears of War 4 (Xbox One)

This Xbox One title is one of the better entries in the long-running Gears of War franchise and is available for Rs. 900 versus an MRP of Rs. 3,999. As long as you’re willing to put up with a substantial number of updates that have hit Gears of War 4 after release, this is a must purchase if you haven’t already.

Forza Horizon 3 (Xbox One)

Forza Horizon 3 blends a gorgeous looking open-world with top-notch racing, more so with the new Hot Wheels expansion. With an MRP of Rs. 3,999, the deal price of Rs. 2,399 is a substantial bargain, especially if you’re looking for a solid racing game for the Xbox One.

What are you picking up during the Amazon Prime Day Sale? Let us know in the comments.