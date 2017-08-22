Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition Price, Release Date, and PC Requirements Revealed

 
22 August 2017
Age of Empires: Definitive Edition Price, Release Date, and PC Requirements Revealed

Highlights

  • Age of Empires: Definitive Edition is out on October 19
  • The game will cost Rs. 574
  • Its system requirements are relatively low

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition finally has a release date and price. The remaster of the classic strategy game is out on October 19, 2017. Age of Empires: Definitive Edition price $19.99 in the US and Rs. 574 in India. And no, you can't buy it from Steam, it's exclusive to the Windows Store.

In addition to announcing when you can play Age of Empires: Definitive Edition and how much it will cost, Microsoft also revealed what PC you'll need to play it.

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition minimum PC requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 version 14393.0 or higher required
  • Processor: 1.8 GHz+ Dual Core or greater i3, i5, or i7, or AMD equivalent (X64 required)
  • Graphics: Intel HD 4000 or greater (16 or more Execution Units), AMD or Nvidia GPU scoring 500 or more on Passmark G3D Mark
  • Memory: 4GB
  • Storage: 8 to 10GB

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition recommended PC requirements

  • OS: Windows 10 version 14393.0 or higher required
  • Processor: 2.4 GHz i5 or greater (4 HW threads, X64 required)
  • Graphics: Nvidia GTX 650; AMD HD 5850
  • Memory: 16GB
  • Storage: 8 to 10GB

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition comes with over 40 hours of updated campaign content, new narration, and online play for upto 8-players with new competitive features and modes. Like most remasters, there's support for 4K HD visuals and overhauled animations as well. Furthermore, Microsoft has added a scenario builder that lets you create your own content. The game promises to ship with easy mod support too.

 

 

 

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition Price, Release Date, and PC Requirements Revealed
 
 

