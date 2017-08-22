Age of Empires: Definitive Edition finally has a release date and price. The remaster of the classic strategy game is out on October 19, 2017. Age of Empires: Definitive Edition price $19.99 in the US and Rs. 574 in India. And no, you can't buy it from Steam, it's exclusive to the Windows Store.
In addition to announcing when you can play Age of Empires: Definitive Edition and how much it will cost, Microsoft also revealed what PC you'll need to play it.
Age of Empires: Definitive Edition comes with over 40 hours of updated campaign content, new narration, and online play for upto 8-players with new competitive features and modes. Like most remasters, there's support for 4K HD visuals and overhauled animations as well. Furthermore, Microsoft has added a scenario builder that lets you create your own content. The game promises to ship with easy mod support too.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.