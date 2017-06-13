Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition With 4K Support Coming This Year, Beta Signups Open

 
13 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Age of Empires: Definitive Edition With 4K Support Coming This Year, Beta Signups Open

Highlights

  • Interested players can join the beta for the game
  • All civilisations from original game will be available in new entry
  • The game features both single player and multiplayer modes

In terms of visual fidelity, video games might have taken giant leaps in last two decades but very few games can match the nostalgia of playing Age of Empires on old-school computers back in the day. Seems like this nostalgia will soon be getting a resolution fix as at E3 2017 in the US on Monday, Microsoft announced during PC Gaming Show that the remastered version of the game - called Age of Empires: Definitive Edition - will be coming to Windows 10 PCs later this year in UHD.

Age of Empires: Definitive Edition will allow users to play the real-time strategy game from Microsoft Studios in up to 4K resolution and will feature upgraded art assets and a brand-new narrative. The remastered version of the game will feature hundreds of new as well as rebuilt sound effects.

In terms of game modes, Age of Empires: Definitive Edition will come with both single player and multiplayer modes. Additionally, there will be a classic mode that will provide users with the gameplay from the original series. Gamers will be able to play all the civilisations from the original Age of Empires and the Rise of Rome expansion as well, as per a post by game developer Forgotten Empires.

The game will be coming later this year but those who are interested can join the beta via the Age of Empires: Definitive Edition official website. Interestingly, Microsoft mentioned that this announcement is just a start and it will be rolling over to company's Gamescom event, where some more information will be shared regarding the franchise. In all likelihood, this can be considered as a tease for the next entry in the game series.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Age of Empires: Definitive Edition, Age of Empires Definitive Edition, Age of Empires Remastered, Age of Empires 4K, Gaming, PC, Laptops, Microsoft Studios, Forgotten Empires, E3 2017, E3, Microsoft, Age of Empires
MEL Science Launches Daydream VR App for Chemistry Education
Age of Empires: Definitive Edition With 4K Support Coming This Year, Beta Signups Open
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

iPhone 7
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 6, Nokia 5, Nokia 3 Android Smartphones Launched in India
  2. Nokia 3, Nokia 5, Nokia 6 Prices in India Announced: Event Highlights
  3. Nokia 6, Nokia 5, and Nokia 3 Android Phones to Launch in India Today
  4. Moto E4 Plus With 5000mAh Battery, Android 7.1 Launched Alongside Moto E4
  5. WhatsApp Will Stop Working on These Platforms on June 30
  6. OnePlus 5 Launch Next Week: Everything We Know So Far
  7. Nokia 6 Price in India Leaked Before Launch via Amazon Listing
  8. Best Phones Under Rs. 10,000
  9. Paytm Pre-GST Sale Kicks Off Tomorrow With Offers on Mobiles and More
  10. iPhone 8 Leaked Front and Back Panels Reveal Design Details
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.