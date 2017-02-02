Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

Activision Blizzard Creates Consumer Products Division

 
02 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Activision Blizzard Creates Consumer Products Division

Activision Blizzard Inc said on Wednesday it was creating a consumer products division to tap into the popularity of its videogame franchises, including "Call of Duty", "Overwatch" and "World of Warcraft".

Tim Kilpin, a former top executive at Mattel Inc and Walt Disney Co, will head the new consumer unit as chief executive and president, the company said.

Activision has been looking for new revenue streams, including setting up a film studio and an e-sports division.

The company said Kilpin would lead the division's development of consumer products based on its videogame franchises.

"It's going to be about the opportunity to grow this business more quickly, to be more aggressive about how we bring this business across," Kilpin told Reuters.

"That's how I'm approaching this at the outset."

Activision already collects royalties from products such as toys, collectibles and apparel, and partners with retailers such as Wal-Mart Stores Inc, Target Corp and GameStop Corp.

Kilpin most recently served as Mattel's president and chief commercial officer, where he directed the toymaker's global sales and marketing operations.

He also oversaw the launch of Mattel's "Monster High" dolls, the company's first new intellectual property in more than 30 years, that has raked in more than $5.6 billion in global retail sales in five years.

© Thomson Reuters 2017

Tags: Activision, Tim Kilpin, Gaming, Apps
Dune Reboot to Be Directed by Blade Runner 2049's Denis Villeneuve
Poker-Winning Machine Is No Threat to Humans
Datawind
Activision Blizzard Creates Consumer Products Division
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Datawind
TRENDING
  1. Apple Woos New iPhone Fans as Current Owners Await Upgrade
  2. Gmail to Stop Supporting Older Chrome Versions, Windows XP and Vista
  3. Here’s When You Can Buy the PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim, and PS VR in India
  4. Nokia P1 Concept Render Leaked; Shows Front Fingerprint Scanner
  5. When It Comes to the iPhone, Here's Apple's Big Challenge in India
  6. Everything You Need to Know about the H-1B Visas
  7. OnePlus, Meizu Are Reportedly Cheating on Benchmark Scores
  8. Samsung Tipped to Show One-Minute Galaxy S8 Video Teaser at MWC
  9. Facebook Hits 1.86 Billion Monthly Active Users as Earnings Surge
  10. Oppo A57 With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera Launched in India
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.