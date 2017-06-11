A Way Out is an upcoming game from the makers of Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. It’s a co-op game where two players will need to coordinate with each other to progress through the story mode.

A Way Out is being developed by Hazelight Studios in partnership with Electronic Arts. This game is a part of the EA Originals program. The trailer shows that the story is heavily focused on co-op play with two characters — Leo and Vincent working together in the game.

There are moments such as car chases, escaping from prisons, fights, and more, all of which will rely on cooperation. This game is ideal for two players sitting in the same room and the gameplay footage even showed the game continuing for one player when the other character was in the middle of a cutscene. This means there is a lot to be gained by playing the game a second time, as a different character. We’re always happy to see some replay value in games and A Way Out appears to have that.

This game focuses heavily on storytelling and gameplay. Josef Fares, Writer and Director at Hazelight said in the trailer video, “The idea for A Way Out came when me and a friend tried to find a story driven co-op game that wasn’t a drop-in/drop-out experience. We simply could not find a game like that. We’re also bringing an innovative look into how to tell the story of both these characters.”

A Way Out will be available as a digital download in early 2018 on PC via Origin, Xbox One and PlayStation 4.

We discussed everything we expect from E3 2017 on our weekly gaming podcast Transition. You can subscribe to it via Apple Podcasts or RSS or just listen to this episode by hitting the play button below.