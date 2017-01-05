53.4 Million PS4 Consoles Sold: Sony at CES 2017

At CES 2017, Sony CEO Kazuo Hirai revealed that the company has sold 53.4 million PS4s over the console's lifespan. As of December 6, 2016, it had sold 50 million PS4 consoles.

In a little less than a month, the company has sold 3.4 million consoles. It's no mean feat considering it already had strong sales leading upto the holiday season and the Xbox One S receiving drastic price cuts in primary markets like the US and UK. PS4 sales topped 6.2 million units from November 21 to January 1. PS4 software sale for the same period passed 50.4 million units.

In addition to this, Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End has reached 8.7 million total copies sold worldwide across digital and retail – and that was as of December 21, so it may have increased since then.

Hirai did not however, mention how much of these sales could be attributed to the PS4 Pro or PS4 Slim though he did say that PS VR is selling well, without providing figures. Quite a few regions, including India, don’t have the PS4 Pro, PS4 Slim or the PS VR just yet with Sony remaining mum on their launch dates.

In Sony's quarterly financials, the company forecasts 60 million PS4 and PS4 Pro consoles to be shipped by March 31, 2017.

For what it’s worth, the PS3 sold more than 80 million units. We won’t be surprised to see the PS4 surpass that number easily.