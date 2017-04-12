How to Stream PC Games With Windows 10's Beam Feature

Microsoft now has built in live-streaming of video games via Beam with Windows 10 Creators Update, to allow you to broadcast your PC adventures to your Xbox friends.

Live-streaming can be a resource hog, so make sure you don’t have any heavy background processes running. Microsoft also advises you to keep Game DVR turned off, which continuously records your gameplay footage.

That also includes any third-party tool, such as Nvidia’s GeForce Experience, which also has background recording. Turn that off before you try out Beam on Windows 10, by following these steps.

Windows 10 Creators Update: Game Mode, Broadcasting via Beam, and All Things Gaming

How to turn on video game live-streaming on Windows 10

Broadcasting, as Microsoft calls it, is enabled by default on Windows 10 Creators Update. You can tweak the stream settings, though.

Hit the Start key, and choose the Settings icon. Choose Gaming. Click on Broadcasting in the left panel. Play with the settings, as you see fit.

You can also change some of these settings before you start your stream. If you can’t find the above settings, your system doesn’t have the Creators Update installed. Check and install the latest updates.

How to stream PC games with Windows 10 Creators Update

You can begin and end live-streaming at any point while playing, thanks to the Game bar. You don’t have to leave the game ever. To start live-streaming with Windows 10' Beam, follow these steps:

Launch your game of choice. Windows 10 will prompt you to open Game bar using Windows key + G combination. If it doesn’t, the game doesn’t have support currently. Press Windows key + G, or hit the Xbox button on your gamepad. Click the Broadcast icon to the right on the Game bar. You can also press Windows key + Alt key + B. If this is the first time, click on Agree in the terms of use dialog box. On the broadcast setup screen, play with the settings as you see fit. You can change some on the fly while streaming, too. Click Start broadcast when you’re ready.

That’s all. Your stream will now be visible under your Xbox Live handle.

Do you have any questions regarding live-streaming via Beam on Windows 10? Leave them in the comments below.

