How to Stream PC Games With Windows 10's Beam Feature

Microsoft now has built in live-streaming of video games via Beam with Windows 10 Creators Update, to allow you to broadcast your PC adventures to your Xbox friends.
Live-streaming can be a resource hog, so make sure you don’t have any heavy background processes running. Microsoft also advises you to keep Game DVR turned off, which continuously records your gameplay footage.
That also includes any third-party tool, such as Nvidia’s GeForce Experience, which also has background recording. Turn that off before you try out Beam on Windows 10, by following these steps.
Windows 10 Creators Update: Game Mode, Broadcasting via Beam, and All Things Gaming
How to turn on video game live-streaming on Windows 10
Broadcasting, as Microsoft calls it, is enabled by default on Windows 10 Creators Update. You can tweak the stream settings, though.
You can also change some of these settings before you start your stream. If you can’t find the above settings, your system doesn’t have the Creators Update installed. Check and install the latest updates.
How to stream PC games with Windows 10 Creators Update
You can begin and end live-streaming at any point while playing, thanks to the Game bar. You don’t have to leave the game ever. To start live-streaming with Windows 10' Beam, follow these steps:
That’s all. Your stream will now be visible under your Xbox Live handle.
