Persona 5 is a role-playing game (RPG) from Japanese developer Atlus, for the PS3 and PS4. It’s one of the rare perfect games we’ve had the pleasure of playing this year. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

Persona 5 release date

Persona 5’s official release date is April 4 the world over, though sites like eBay India and certain retailers in the US and Europe have been selling the game early.

Persona 5 price

Persona 5 will be available for Rs. 3,999 on PSN, and around Rs. 4,290 for a physical copy via eBay. The game is $60 in the US and 60 Euros in Europe.

Persona 5 editions

Aside from the standard edition, there’s a steelbook launch edition for the same price as the standard edition. Both Europe and US also get the Persona 5 Take Your Heart Edition that includes a steelbook, bag, art book, and select tracks from the game’s original soundtrack for $90 in the US and 90 Euros in Europe.

Persona 5 in India - where to buy

Aside from the PSN version, the game doesn’t have an official release for India. The copies sold on eBay are parallel imports. This is odd considering that Deep Silver (the game’s European publisher) and Sega (the game’s US publisher, and owner of developer Atlus) both have a local presence through Sunder Electronics, and E-xpress respectively.

For most game companies, the price and availability of games in India is tied to what European territories get. It also explains why Sega - the game’s publisher in the US, isn’t bringing it in through its Indian distributor E-xpress.

Sunder Electronics has confirmed to Gadgets 360 that it won't be bringing the game to India. No reason for this has been given but retail sources have told us that the game will not be making it to stores in the country because Sunder Electronics did not place orders for it with Deep Silver.

As it stands, PSN and eBay appear to be the only options for fans right now. Well, aside from your local game store that may have also imported it independently.

Persona 5 DLC schedule

Like most modern day games, Persona 5 has a slew of downloadable content (DLC) planned. And don’t worry, it doesn’t include any form of expansions to increase its already lengthy 80-hour campaign. For most part they’re music scores, costumes, and audio tracks, as well as an additional difficulty level. You can find the full list here.

Persona 5 download size

On the PS4, Persona 5 is an 18.2GB download. You will require 20GB of free space to install it, whether you buy it digitally, or on-disc. The digital PS3 version of Persona 5 will require 16.1 GB of HDD space for download and install. The on-disc PS3 version of Persona 5 will occupy 4.6GB of hard drive space.

Persona 5 review

Our review of Persona 5 is up and according to us, it’s one of the better entries in the series, and one of the better games of the year. You can check out our full review here.

Are you looking forward to Persona 5 or do the likes of Horizon Zero Dawn, Nier: Automata, or Yakuza 0 have you enamoured instead? Let us know via the comments.