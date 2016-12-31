The New Year is on the way and while some of the more socially inclined of you might have New Year’s Eve day plans involving friends, family, and perhaps even alcohol and fireworks, plenty of us won't - and that’s just fine. More so when you consider the wealth of video games available to play.

What makes a great New Year's Eve day game? A lot of things, and depending what you're looking for, there isn't one game that covers all the bases. So this list includes time sinks that would keep you busy till the early hours of the morning, visceral bursts of fun to distract you from the noisy celebrations, and stories so captivating you'll blast through them in a couple of days. Here are five games to play when you’re alone on New Year’s Eve day.

1.The ultimate time-sink, Civilization will keep you busy no matter what is going on. You might not be able to dictate nuclear policy on Twitter like US President-elect Donald Trump, but you can play Civilization VI to see what would happen if you decided to rule a nation as per your whims. Along the way, you’ll create new cities, deploy military troops, research new technologies, and negotiate with world leaders. Featuring the addictive turn-based gameplay that’s been a series’ staple since its inception, this game means you’ll find very little reason to leave the house on New Year’s Eve day or much later for that matter.

2. Batman: The Telltale Series

If you're looking for something that offers a shorter dose of engrossing fun, then this is the right choice for you. While the rest of world celebrates the end of the year living it up, take up the mantle of the Caped Crusader and get to the bottom of a sinister conspiracy that threatens Gotham City. Combined with an intriguing plot and an interesting spin on Telltale’s usual gameplay formula, there’s more than enough to see and do to keep you enthralled well into the New Year. Much like previous Telltale games such as Tales from the Borderlands and The Wolf Among Us, you can finish Batman over the course of a few days, making it perfect New Year’s Eve day fodder.

3. Dead Rising 4

Perhaps the most thematically-appropriate game on the list, Dead Rising 4 has you taking on endless hordes of zombies amidst the wintery, holiday season. This game is delivers short bursts of great fun, making it the perfect distraction when the real world festivities get out of hand. In Dead Rising 4, you’ll cobble together weapons made from run of the mill items such as hammers spewing acid and even use an exotic suit to defeat all manner of undead. It’s not perfect by any means but if you can withstand its technical concerns — which are plenty — you’re in for an experience that’s a lot more enjoyable than partying on New Year’s Eve day.

4. Dishonored 2

Much has been said of Dishonored 2’s stellar level design, fantastic setting, and the like. But its at its best when you run amok with the supernatural powers at your disposal. If you're looking for a game that's full of stylish action to keep you entertained on New Year's Eve day, then you should immerse yourself in the world of Dishonored 2. From sucking the memories of your foes to linking multiple targets, incapacitating them with a single blow and making them fall like dominos, there's so much fun to be had that no one could fault you for staying indoors on New Year’s Eve day. Pro-tip: disregard the game's stealth options for out and out combat. You'll be done a lot quicker (a day or two tops) and obtain an ending that's a whole lot more satisfying than playing non-violently.

5. Hitman

Delve past the so-so visuals, po-faced story-telling, and grand levels, and you’ll notice that 2016’s Hitman is, at its core, a puzzle game. One where the solutions range from the elaborate; such as accidents, using disguises and props; to straightforward, with a bullet to the head of your assigned target. The added replayability makes it ripe for revisiting over and over, making it an elaborate affair, if you're inclined to collect every weapon, costume, and achievement the game has to offer. With six episodes, a wealth of ways to approach an objectives, a free holiday-themed update called Holiday Hoaders and the myriad of challenges ensures you’ll be back for more.

Looking for more games to play this New Year’s Eve day or beyond? Check out our video on the best open-world games of 2016 below.

What are you playing? Let us know via the comments.