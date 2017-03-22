Mass Effect: Andromeda, the latest action role-playing game from developer BioWare is out this week. Whether you’re a long-time fan of the franchise or a newcomer, here’s everything you need to know before diving into this sci-fi epic.

Mass Effect: Andromeda release date

Depending where you live, Mass Effect: Andromeda’s release date varies.

Mass Effect: Andromeda US and North America release date is March 21.

Mass Effect: Andromeda India, UK, and Europe release date is March 23.

Mass Effect: Andromeda EA Origin PC release date is March 20.

The last one is a bit odd, as the official date was supposed to be March 21. EA's console and PC games share the same launch date but it appears PC gamers were able to access it earlier, at least in some countries like India - one full day before it should have been made playable.

Mass Effect: Andromeda price

If you’re looking to buy Mass Effect: Andromeda on the PC, you’ll be paying Rs. 3,499 in India ($60 in the US). Users of Origin Access — EA’s monthly games subscription program get a 10 percent discount. The same applies to buyers on the Xbox One who are members of EA Access. PS4 owners will be paying Rs. 3,375 digitally ($60 in the US). And if you want the game on disc, you’ll be paying a premium. The game costs Rs. 4,499 on the PS4 and Xbox One via Amazon, which has exclusive distribution rights in India.

Mass Effect: Andromeda download size

If you’re planning on buying Mass Effect: Andromeda digitally, the game’s file size is in line with what we’ve seen from most modern releases. The game weighs in at 55GB on Windows PC, 42.9GB on PS4, and 42.19 on Xbox One.

Mass Effect: Andromeda PC specifications

Like other games that use EA’s Frostbite engine such as Battlefield 1, Mass Effect: Andromeda appears to be playable on moderately specced machines as well. Here’s what you’ll need, according to EA’s page for the game on the Origin storefront:

Mass Effect: Andromeda minimum PC system requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i5 3570 or AMD FX-6350

Memory: 8GB RAM

Video card: Nvidia GTX 660 2GB, AMD Radeon 7850 2GB

Hard drive: At least 55GB of free space

DirectX version: DirectX 11

Mass Effect: Andromeda recommended PC system requirements

OS: 64-bit Windows 7, Windows 8.1 and Windows 10

Processor: Intel Core i7-4790 or AMD FX-8350

Memory: 16GB RAM

Video card: Nvidia GTX 1060 3GB, AMD RX 480 4GB

Hard drive: At least 55 GB of free space

DirectX version: DirectX 11

Mass Effect: Andromeda day one patch

The game has a day one patch of 2GB on the PS4 and 775MB on the Xbox One. BioWare hasn’t stated what changes with this update but has confirmed that its animations will not be rectified just yet.

Mass Effect: Andromeda review

While we’re currently playing through the game, you can check out our impressions of its opening hours here. Although there are welcome changes such as a retooled conversation system, faster traversal, and snappier gunplay, our initial impressions were the mission structure could’ve been better. Are you playing Mass Effect: Andromeda or have early reviews dissuaded you? Let us know via the comments.