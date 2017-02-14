For Honor is a game that has knights versus vikings versus samurai in melee combat. First revealed at E3 2015 as what seemed to be a multiplayer-only game, a slick single-player campaign demo was made public a year later to allay any fears, hinting at a lot more to come. This was followed by a round of betas, and the game is finally out now. Here’s what you need to know about For Honor.

For Honor price

The game retails for $60 in the US for the PC, PS4, and Xbox One. In India, it will set you back by Rs. 3,499 on the PS4 and Xbox One, and Rs. 1,799 on PC. There is no physical disc version of For Honor for PC in India, only the digital version. It’s a relatively new policy from Ubisoft, which has been doing this since Watch Dogs 2.

For Honor download size

According to the For Honor Steam page, you’ll need 40GB of hard drive space for the game. As for the PS4, the download clocks in at 31.74GB. If you’re on the Xbox One, it's a 34.34GB download. Given Ubisoft’s penchant for patching and supporting games post-release, you’d do well to keep around 50GB free, just in case.

For Honor PC specifications

If you’re looking to play For Honor on PC, this is what you’ll need.

For Honor minimum PC requirements:

OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Processor: Intel Core i3-550 | AMD Phenom II X4 955 or equivalent

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX660/GTX750ti/GTX950/GTX1050 with 2 GB VRAM or more | AMD Radeon HD6970/HD7870/R9 270/R9 370/RX460 with 2 GB VRAM or more

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 40 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX-Compatible using the latest drivers

For Honor recommended PC requirements: ​

OS: Windows 7, Windows 8.1, Windows 10 (64-bit versions only)

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K | AMD FX-6350 or equivalent

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX680/GTX760/GTX970/GTX1060 with 2 GB VRAM or more | AMD Radeon R9 280X/R9 380/RX470 with 2 GB VRAM or more

Network: Broadband Internet connection

Storage: 40 GB available space

Sound Card: DirectX-Compatible using the latest drivers

For Honor is always online, even in single-player

Ubisoft has decided to make For Honor require a persistent Internet connection, even in single-player. This could be a deal-breaker for many people.

"We can confirm that For Honor is an always online experience. Some elements of progression, which is hosted online, are shared across story and multiplayer modes. Players will need to be connected to the Internet at all times to play For Honor,” the company admitted on the game's official forums.

This isn’t the first time Ubisoft has forced a persistent Internet connection in single-player experiences. We’ve seen this in 2008 with Assassin’s Creed for PC, and in 2011’s Driver: San Francisco. However it ended up overturning these decisions amidst strong consumer feedback. Nonetheless, that hasn’t stopped it from doing so in games like Steep. Rather than positioning it as DRM, which it did in the past, Ubisoft does so in For Honor by tying in progression to the stability of your Internet connection. Unfair all the same in our opinion. Hopefully the decision is reversed in the months to come.

For Honor review

Much like The Division, Ubisoft has only sent out review codes for the game at launch. Which means there won’t be any day one reviews for For Honor as we saw for other titles such as Watch Dogs 2, Assassin’s Creed Syndicate, or Far Cry Primal.

Though our initial impression of the game at IGX 2016 was astoundingly positive, that was before Ubisoft announced it would be online-only. And during the For Honor beta, it was next to impossible to get into a multiplayer game. Nonetheless, we’ve received a PC code for the game, and you can check out our review later this week.

Do you plan on playing For Honor? Or are there other games you plan on checking out this month? Let us know via the comments.