Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is out today for the PS4. Unlike other Final Fantasy games both new and old, there a lot that’s different with this entry in the franchise.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age loot explained

In Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, defeating enemies does not result in obtaining gil - the game’s currency. Instead they drop items that has to be sold for gil. In your inventory you’ll find a section called loot. When at a store, you can sell items from this section such as lightning fangs and water stones for cash, allowing you to buy better weapons and gear for your characters.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age license system

Another twist in Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is how gear is handled. Early on, you’ll be introduced to the license board - obtaining licenses here lets you equip better armour, accessories, and weapons. To do this, you’ll need license points, which you’ll obtain as you defeat enemies. The license board explains what gear is available to equip with specific licenses. Pay attention to this so you don’t end up buying weapons and armour that you can’t use with your character.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age elements

Elements like fire, ice, and earth play a huge role in defeating the game’s many fiendish monsters. They’re displayed as icons through Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age’s menu screens and combat sections. Not all of them are easy to understand. Here’s an entire list of elements in the game:

Red Flame - Fire

Yellow Bolt - Lightning

Indigo Droplet - Water

Blue Diamond - Ice

Brown Object - Earth

Green Arcs - Wind

White Circle - Light/Holy

Blackish Purple Circle - Dark

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age elements and magic

Magic and elements are also unusual in the realm of Ivalice. Previous Final Fantasy games ensured fire and ice were polar opposites as were water and thunder - so you could cast a fire spell on an ice-based enemy or a water spell on a monster aligned with thunder for maximum damage. In Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, water squares off against fire and ice versus thunder. Holy magic works well against dark while earth spells are good against wind and vice versa.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Clan Centurio perks

One of the first quests in the game has you hunting down a monster known as the Rogue Tomato. Complete this and you’ll be asked to seek out a building in the North End of Rabanastre - Final Fantasy XII’s opening locale. Here you’ll find Clan Centurio. Joining and partaking in missions from this group grants you access to powerful gear like the Bubble Belt, Nihopalaoa and Cat-Ear Hood as well as the magic spells Bubble, Reverse, Faith, and Bravery.