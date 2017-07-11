Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Tips and Tricks

 
11 July 2017
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Tips and Tricks

Highlights

  • Make sure to sell loot in Final Fantasy XII for in-game currency
  • Ice spells are great against thunder, unlike other titles in the series
  • The license system determines what gear you can use

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is out today for the PS4. Unlike other Final Fantasy games both new and old, there a lot that’s different with this entry in the franchise.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Review

 

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age loot explained
In Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, defeating enemies does not result in obtaining gil - the game’s currency. Instead they drop items that has to be sold for gil. In your inventory you’ll find a section called loot. When at a store, you can sell items from this section such as lightning fangs and water stones for cash, allowing you to buy better weapons and gear for your characters.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age license system
Another twist in Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age is how gear is handled. Early on, you’ll be introduced to the license board - obtaining licenses here lets you equip better armour, accessories, and weapons. To do this, you’ll need license points, which you’ll obtain as you defeat enemies. The license board explains what gear is available to equip with specific licenses. Pay attention to this so you don’t end up buying weapons and armour that you can’t use with your character.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age elements
Elements like fire, ice, and earth play a huge role in defeating the game’s many fiendish monsters. They’re displayed as icons through Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age’s menu screens and combat sections. Not all of them are easy to understand. Here’s an entire list of elements in the game:

  • Red Flame - Fire 
  • Yellow Bolt - Lightning 
  • Indigo Droplet - Water 
  • Blue Diamond - Ice
  •  Brown Object - Earth
  •  Green Arcs - Wind 
  • White Circle - Light/Holy 
  • Blackish Purple Circle - Dark

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age elements and magic
Magic and elements are also unusual in the realm of Ivalice. Previous Final Fantasy games ensured fire and ice were polar opposites as were water and thunder - so you could cast a fire spell on an ice-based enemy or a water spell on a monster aligned with thunder for maximum damage. In Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age, water squares off against fire and ice versus thunder. Holy magic works well against dark while earth spells are good against wind and vice versa.

Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Clan Centurio perks
One of the first quests in the game has you hunting down a monster known as the Rogue Tomato. Complete this and you’ll be asked to seek out a building in the North End of Rabanastre - Final Fantasy XII’s opening locale. Here you’ll find Clan Centurio. Joining and partaking in missions from this group grants you access to powerful gear like the Bubble Belt, Nihopalaoa and Cat-Ear Hood as well as the magic spells Bubble, Reverse, Faith, and Bravery.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Final Fantasy, Final Fantasy 12, Final Fantasy XII, Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age, FF12, FF12 zodiac age, FFXII, Final Fantasy XII license system, Final Fantasy XII elementals, Final Fantasy XII magic, Final Fantasy XII ps4, Final Fantasy 12 zodiac age tips and tricks
Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age Tips and Tricks
 
 

