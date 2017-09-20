FIFA 18 promises to refine the many subtle additions we saw in last year’s FIFA 17. With developer EA Canada having more time to wrestle with the move to Frostbite - the same engine that powers Star Wars Battlefront 2 and Need for Speed Payback - we could see a better looking rendition of the beautiful game. Here’s what you need to know about FIFA 18 before it hits the shelves.

FIFA 18 release date

The official FIFA 18 release date is September 29. However that date only really holds true for the Nintendo Switch, PS3, and Xbox 360 versions of the game. If you’re on PC, PS4, or the Xbox One, you can play much earlier by avoiding the standard edition of the game.

How to play FIFA 18 early

The FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition and Icon Edition for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC have a three-day early access. What this means is, if you purchase either version of FIFA 18, you can play it from September 26. Seems too late? Well, if you have an Xbox One and EA Access - EA’s game subscription for the Xbox One - you can play it as early as September 21 for 10 hours. Meanwhile, PC gamers with Origin Access (EA’s PC version of EA Access) can also play it at the same time.

FIFA 18 editions

Aside from the FIFA 18 standard edition that has the game and nothing else, there’s the Ronaldo Edition of FIFA 18 on the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

FIFA 18 Ronaldo edition contents:

• Three day early access

• Cristiano Ronaldo five-match FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT) Loan

• 20 jumbo premium gold packs (one per week over 20 weeks)

• 8 special edition FUT kits

The FIFA 18 Icon Edition for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC comes with:

• Three day early access

• Cristiano Ronaldo five-match FUT Loan

• Ronaldo Nazario Icon five-match FUT Loan

• 40 jumbo premium gold packs (two per week over 20 weeks)

• 20 Team of the Week (TOTW) Loan Player Packs (One three-match TOTW Loan Player per week over 20 weeks)

• 8 special edition FUT kits

FIFA 18 price

The FIFA 18 standard edition on the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch costs Rs. 3,999 ($60 in the US) while the PC version is Rs. 3,499 ($60 in the US). Much like past entries in the series, there is no PC version of FIFA 18 on disc available in most markets, including India. This makes Origin - EA’s digital download service your only option.

As for the FIFA 18 Ronaldo Edition? That will set you back by Rs. 4,799 on PC and Rs. 5,998 on the PS4 and Xbox One ($80 in the US).

Meanwhile the FIFA 18 Icon Edition price is Rs. 5,499 on PC and PS4, and Rs. 5500 on Xbox One ($100 in the US). Keep in mind that it’s available digital only and not as a physical release on any platform.

FIFA 18 download size

FIFA 18 on the Xbox One is around 43.56GB, roughly 41GB on the PS4, and close to 40GB on the PC. So if you’re planning to go digital, you’ll need a fast enough Internet connection. More so if you’re planning to play FIFA 18 the moment it is available.

FIFA 18 preload time

Xbox One gamers can preload FIFA 18 right now. PS4 owners can do so from September 24, while FIFA 18 PC preload begins on September 22. This of course, does not apply to those with EA Access or Origin Access - users of either service can download and play the game from September 21.

FIFA 18 PC specifications

There are two sets of FIFA 18 PC specifications - one for playing the game in DirectX 12 and another for DirectX 11. Though EA hasn’t specified what DRM the game uses, safe to say it would use Denuvo, which is the industry standard at this point. Interestingly, the minimum and recommended spec for FIFA 18 on DirectX 12 is identical.

FIFA 18 DirectX 12 minimum PC specs

OS: Windows 10 – 64-bit

CPU: Intel i3 6300T or equivalent benchmark – Intel i3 4340 and Intel i3 4350 as alternatives. AMD equivalent is AMD Athlon X4 870K – AMD FX-4350, and FX-4330 as alternatives.

RAM: 8GB Hard drive space required: 50GB

Minimum supported video cards: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB or equivalent. AMD equivalent is Radeon RX 460/R9 270/R7 370

FIFA 18 DirectX 12 recommended PC specs

OS: Windows 10 – 64-bit CPU: Intel i3 6300T or equivalent benchmark – Intel i3 4340 and Intel i3 4350 as alternatives. AMD equivalent is AMD Athlon X4 870K – AMD FX-4350, and FX-4330 as alternatives.

RAM: 8GB Hard drive space required: 50GB

Minimum supported video cards: Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 2GB or equivalent. AMD equivalent is Radeon RX 460/R9 270/R7 370

FIFA 18 DirectX 11 minimum PC specs

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 – 64-Bit

CPU: Intel Core i3-2100 @ 3.1GHz or AMD Phenom 2 X4 965 @ 3.4 GHz

RAM: 8GB

Hard drive space required: 50GB

Minimum supported video cards: Nvidia GTX 460 or AMD Radeon R7 260

FIFA 18 DirectX 11 recommended PC specs

OS: Windows 7/8.1/10 – 64-Bit CPU: Intel i5-3550K @ 3.40GHz or AMD FX 8150 @ 3.6GHz

RAM: 8GB

Hard drive space required: 50GB

Minimum supported video cards: NVIDIA GTX 660 or AMD Radeon R9 270

Are you playing FIFA 18 this year? Or have you decided on PES 2018 instead? Let us know in the comments, and stay tuned for our FIFA 18 review.