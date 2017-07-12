Destiny 2 is the sequel to 2014’s shared-world sci-fi shooter Destiny, which sold over $500 million in pre-orders and day one sales globally. Destiny 2 will be out for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One on September 6. The Destiny 2 beta is playable from July 18, depending on the platform and whether you've pre-ordered a copy. Here’s everything you need to know about the Destiny 2 beta.

How to access the Destiny 2 beta

If you pre-ordered Destiny 2 digitally via the PlayStation Network or Xbox Store, all you’ll need to do is download the Destiny 2 beta when it shows up in your library. But if you bought the game via other retailers such Amazon, Flipkart, Games The Shop, or an offline store, you’ll get a nine digit code from the retailer that you’ll then have to redeem on Bungie’s website. Once you do that, you'll be notified via email, after which you'll be able to access the beta.

Destiny 2 on PC Is Exclusive to Battle.net and That’s Great. Here’s Why.

Destiny 2 beta preload time

The Destiny 2 beta can be downloaded from 10am PT on July 13 (10:30pm IST, July 13) on the PS4, five days before it begins on July 18.

You don’t need to pre-order Destiny 2 to play the beta

Pre-ordering Destiny 2 lets you play the Destiny 2 beta from July 18 for the PS4 and July 19 for the Xbox One, but you can play it for free from July 21 onwards on both platforms. It should be available for download on the PlayStation Network and Xbox Store on the day itself.

Destiny 2 beta PS4 and Xbox One release date

PS4 and PS4 Pro owners get the Destiny 2 beta first as a part of publisher Activision’s marketing deal with Sony for the game. What this means is if you have a PS4 or PS4 Pro, you can play Destiny 2 from July 18, a full day ahead of those on Xbox One. If you haven't pre-ordered Destiny 2, you can play the beta from July 21.

Destiny 2 beta download size

At the moment, the download size for the Destiny 2 beta hasn’t been announced. With Destiny 2 being a 68GB download on either console, it’s safe to say that the Destiny 2 beta download size would be bigger than the Destiny 1 beta, which clocked in at 12.63GB on the Xbox One, and 14.3GB on the PS4.

What time does the Destiny 2 beta start?

Destiny 2 beta – PS4 start times

Pre-order early access: 10:00am PT July 18 (10:30pm IST, July 18)

General access: 10:00am PT July 21 (10:30pm IST, July 21)

Destiny 2 beta – Xbox One start times

Pre-order early access: 10:00am PT July 19 (10:30pm IST, July 19)

General access: 10:00am PT July 21 (10:30pm IST, July 21)

When does the Destiny 2 beta end?

No concrete information has been given as to when the Destiny 2 beta would exactly end. We do know that it scheduled to be over sometime on July 23. With that said, the first Destiny saw its beta extended and expanded, we could see the same here.

Destiny 2 on the PS4 Pro Won't Be 60fps: Bungie

Destiny 2 beta PC release date

Despite developer Bungie making a big deal of Destiny 2 coming to the PC, there’s no concrete release date for it just yet. Rather, simply a vague late August release window.

Destiny 2 beta - what to expect

The Destiny 2 beta will focus on campaign, co-operative, and competitive experiences. These include:

Homecoming: the opening mission and cinematics from Destiny 2’s Red War story campaign, which was shown off during the Destiny 2 gameplay reveal.

Countdown: battle other players in a brand new Crucible multiplayer mode. Attack or defend on a new map custom-built to support this new game type.

Control: this mode in Destiny 2’s Crucible has you controlling zones on a map much like the original.

The Inverted Spire strike: this co-op mission has you and two friends attack the Vex - one of the game’s cyborg races on Nessus, a lush Vex world.

New subclasses: new fighting styles for each Class will be available. These include the Dawnblade Warlock, Arcstrider Hunter, or Sentinel Titan.

Are you playing the Destiny 2 beta? Or has the first game done enough to keep you from bothering? Let us know via the comments.