Call of Duty: World War 2 Private Beta - All You Need to Know

The Call of Duty: World War 2 private beta for the PS4 begins this weekend from August 25, to August 28; and then again from September 1, to September 4. Developed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 studio Sledgehammer Games, it is a return to the series' roots, with its World War 2 setting. Here’s what you need to know about the private beta of Call of Duty: World War 2.

How to play Call of Duty: World War 2 private beta

In order to play the private beta for Call of Duty: World War 2, you’ll need to pre-order the game. We won’t be surprised to see Sledgehammer Games or publisher Activision give away keys on Twitter, or to find Call of Duty: World War 2 private beta keys on sites like eBay, but the easiest way to get in is to pre-order the game. Call of Duty: World War 2 price is Rs. 4,499 on the PS4 and Xbox One. The PC version of Call of Duty: World War 2 is Rs. 3,799.

Call of Duty: World War 2 private beta for Xbox One

Although Activision has partnered with Sony to market Call of Duty: World War 2, those on Microsoft’s console aren’t left out. Xbox One players can try it out from September 1 to September 4, along with PS4 users again.

When does Call of Duty: World War 2 private beta start and end?

PS4 owners that have pre-ordered the game can play it from 10am PST (10:30pm IST) on August 25 till 10am PST (10:30pm IST) on August 28. Xbox One players can try it out from September 1 to September 4 at the same times along with PS4 users again.

Call of Duty: World War 2 private beta modes

This is what you can access during the Call of Duty: World War 2 private beta:

Three multiplayer maps - Pointe Du Hoc, Ardennes, and Gibraltar.

- Pointe Du Hoc, Ardennes, and Gibraltar. Three modes - Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint will be playable.

Team Deathmatch, Domination, and Hardpoint will be playable. Call of Duty: World War 2’s new War gameplay mode . This mode has been developed in collaboration with X-Men Legends and Marvel Ultimate Alliance developer Raven Software. which has been described as “an immersive Allied vs. Axis fight across the war-torn village of St. Lo, France.”

. This mode has been developed in collaboration with X-Men Legends and Marvel Ultimate Alliance developer Raven Software. which has been described as “an immersive Allied vs. Axis fight across the war-torn village of St. Lo, France.” Divisions: Call of Duty: World War 2’s take on class creation system that let players join the Infantry, Expeditionary, Airborne, Armored or Mountain Division, each of which have their own combat and weapon skills.

What’s not included in the Call of Duty: World War 2 private beta

Certain features, including the new Headquarters social space and in-game supply drops and loot, won’t be available during the beta.

Call of Duty: World War 2 private beta preload date

According to PlayStation Facebook pages, promotional images suggesting pre-loading of the beta will begin on August 22. Judging from this, Xbox One owners will probably be able to preload the Call of Duty: World War 2 private beta three days prior to the date as well.

Cal of Duty: World War 2 private beta bonuses

Activision has announced what bonus items will be given to those who partake in it. Dubbed as the Call of Duty: World War 2 Private Beta Combat Pack, this is what it has.

Custom helmet

Beta calling card

Call of Duty: World War 2 emblem

These items will be available in the full game when it releases in November for those who play the Call of Duty: World War 2 private beta.

Call of Duty: World War 2 release date

Call of Duty: World War 2 will be released on November 3 for PS4,Windows PC and Xbox One.

Will you be checking out Call of Duty: World War 2? Or are you fatigued by military shooters? Let us know via the comments.