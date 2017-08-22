Call of Duty: World War 2 Private Beta - All You Need to Know

The Voltron and DuckTales Reboots Show That Cartoons Are Awesome Again
The Call of Duty: World War 2 private beta for the PS4 begins this weekend from August 25, to August 28; and then again from September 1, to September 4. Developed by Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 studio Sledgehammer Games, it is a return to the series' roots, with its World War 2 setting. Here’s what you need to know about the private beta of Call of Duty: World War 2.
How to play Call of Duty: World War 2 private beta
In order to play the private beta for Call of Duty: World War 2, you’ll need to pre-order the game. We won’t be surprised to see Sledgehammer Games or publisher Activision give away keys on Twitter, or to find Call of Duty: World War 2 private beta keys on sites like eBay, but the easiest way to get in is to pre-order the game. Call of Duty: World War 2 price is Rs. 4,499 on the PS4 and Xbox One. The PC version of Call of Duty: World War 2 is Rs. 3,799.
Call of Duty: World War 2 private beta for Xbox One
Although Activision has partnered with Sony to market Call of Duty: World War 2, those on Microsoft’s console aren’t left out. Xbox One players can try it out from September 1 to September 4, along with PS4 users again.
When does Call of Duty: World War 2 private beta start and end?
PS4 owners that have pre-ordered the game can play it from 10am PST (10:30pm IST) on August 25 till 10am PST (10:30pm IST) on August 28. Xbox One players can try it out from September 1 to September 4 at the same times along with PS4 users again.
Call of Duty: World War 2 private beta modes
This is what you can access during the Call of Duty: World War 2 private beta:
What’s not included in the Call of Duty: World War 2 private beta
Certain features, including the new Headquarters social space and in-game supply drops and loot, won’t be available during the beta.
Call of Duty: World War 2 private beta preload date
According to PlayStation Facebook pages, promotional images suggesting pre-loading of the beta will begin on August 22. Judging from this, Xbox One owners will probably be able to preload the Call of Duty: World War 2 private beta three days prior to the date as well.
Cal of Duty: World War 2 private beta bonuses
Activision has announced what bonus items will be given to those who partake in it. Dubbed as the Call of Duty: World War 2 Private Beta Combat Pack, this is what it has.
These items will be available in the full game when it releases in November for those who play the Call of Duty: World War 2 private beta.
Call of Duty: World War 2 release date
Call of Duty: World War 2 will be released on November 3 for PS4,Windows PC and Xbox One.
Will you be checking out Call of Duty: World War 2? Or are you fatigued by military shooters? Let us know via the comments.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.