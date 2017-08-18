YouTube TV Expands to 14 New Markets in the US, Coming to 17 More Soon

Alphabet Inc's Google has expanded its YouTube TV streaming service into 14 new US markets to reach half of American households, with an additional 17 markets to launch in the next few weeks, the company said on Thursday.

YouTube is broadening access to live TV streaming as younger viewers increasingly watch shows online and traditional broadcast networks grapple with aging demographics among viewers.

Television station operator Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc said in a statement on Thursday it had an agreement with YouTube TV to air its ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC affiliates in nine of the 14 new markets. Sinclair also has stations in 11 of the 17 markets YouTube TV will enter in the coming weeks.

The new markets include Boston, Cincinnati and San Antonio, while Austin and Indianapolis are among those that will launch in a few weeks, YouTube said in a statement.

YouTube said it now leads its live TV streaming competitors in carrying the most local broadcast stations in the markets where YouTube TV is available.

Sling TV, the streaming service owned by Dish Network Corp , only offers local channels on its Sling Blue subscription, which is a tier above its basic subscription level.

YouTube declined to comment on the number of subscribers to its streaming service.

YouTube TV is also adding Newsy, a short-form video news site, and the Tennis Channel to its lineup at no additional cost to subscribers.

