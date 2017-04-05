Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

YouTube to Live Stream Coachella 2017 for Free

 
05 April 2017
YouTube to Live Stream Coachella 2017 for Free

Video-sharing website YouTube is set to live-stream the first weekend of Coachella 2017.

From April 14-16, Coachella's YouTube channel will carry performances live available for free, reported Variety.

The lineup for the music fest this year includes Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Radiohead, Lorde, Bon Iver, the xx, Future, ScHoolboy Q, Two Door Cinema Club, New Order, and Gucci Mane.

Additional details on the specific artists who will be on the YouTube live streams will be announced later.

The online viewers will be able to choose from three different live channels as well as a live 360-degree mode that will appear for select performances.

The Coachella YouTube channel also will include a video-on-demand hub with highlights and footage from throughout the weekend.

Fans can also create personalised viewing schedules to feature the live acts they want to see, where live-stream channels will automatically change to artists they have selected.

Lady Gaga took over as headliner for Coachella, replacing Beyonce, who opted out of the festival because she is pregnant with twins. However, Beyonce is set to headline Coachella in 2018.

YouTube to Live Stream Coachella 2017 for Free
 
 

