Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

WWDC 2017: Amazon Prime Video Coming to Apple TV and TV App

 
05 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
WWDC 2017: Amazon Prime Video Coming to Apple TV and TV App

Highlights

  • Tim Cook announced Prime Video for Apple TV
  • tvOS updates to be revealed later this year
  • Prime Video will be available on all Apple TVs

Apple kicked off its WWDC 2017 on Monday with a keynote address at the McEnery Convention Center in San Jose, California, where CEO Tim Cook announced new updates to its four key operating systems - tvOS, watchOS, macOS, and iOS. Talking about tvOS, Apple is finally bringing Amazon Prime Video to its Apple TV, as expected.

Cook announced the company's partnership with Amazon, which will now see the latter's video subscription service part of Apple TV's app catalogue. The mention was brief and Cook did not explicitly say when Prime Video will be made available, so you could see it as early as today, or with the next tvOS update, which the CEO has teased for later this year. Furthermore, Prime Video will be available on all Apple TV generations currently in production. It will also be coming to the TV app.

The Apple-Amazon announcement was expected since early last month, where some media reports suggested that the Prime Video app will go live this summer. One of the reasons Amazon's service can now be part of Apple TV could be because Apple earlier this year changed its App Store policy increasing the tvOS apps size limit from 200MB to 4GB. This means larger apps will now be supported on Apple TV.

The new deal between the two companies may also mean that Amazon will soon resume selling the Apple TV streaming player on its e-commerce properties, something it has stopped doing back in 2015 alongside the Google Chromecast as it saw both the streaming players as a direct competition to its Fire TV streaming player. Note, that this bit has not been confirmed, and was said to be part of the reported deal.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Apple, WWDC 2017, Apple TV, tvOS, Amazon, Amazon Prime Video
Sanket Vijayasarathy

When not indulging in reading or writing, Sanket fanboys over The Flash, Star Wars, Coldplay, and U2. A techie by day and TV show junkie by night, he believes both go ... More

Sony on Backwards Compatibility for PS4: ‘Why Would Anyone Play This?’
Apple Announces Metal 2, External GPU Support, and Steam VR at WWDC 2017
HotDeals 360
WWDC 2017: Amazon Prime Video Coming to Apple TV and TV App
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Note
TRENDING
  1. Live Updates From Apple's WWDC 2017 Keynote Address at San Jose
  2. How to Watch Apple WWDC 2017 Keynote Address Live Stream Today
  3. OnePlus 5 Display Resolution Seemingly Confirmed, Launch Date Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy J5 (2017) Available for Pre-Orders Ahead of Launch
  5. Moto Z2 Play Set to Launch in India on Thursday
  6. Amazon India's Samsung Carnival to Kick Off on Tuesday
  7. OnePlus 5 Leaked Teaser Shows iPhone 7 Plus-Like Design
  8. FIFA 18 First Look: Where to Watch and What to Expect
  9. FIFA 18 Release Date, Cover Star, Editions Revealed
  10. Soon You Can Use an HTC Vive Headset on a Mac
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.