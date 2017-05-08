Warner Bros. released the final trailer for its upcoming superhero adventure, Wonder Woman, at the MTV Movie & TV Awards in Los Angeles on Sunday, ahead of the film’s release next month.

The two-and-a-half-minute clip gives a lot of insight into Diana’s journey from her upbringing as an Amazon princess to her volunteering to help the Allied forces in World War I, which means you should stay away if you’d like an unfiltered experience.

The trailer begins with a mini-trailer of its own (can we drop this trend already?) set to six seconds of Imagine Dragons’ Warriors, before the calm voice of Hippolyta (Connie Nielsen) – the queen of Themyscira, and mother to Diana – imparts useful advice to her daughter. “Fighting does not make you a hero,” she tells young Diana (Emily Carey), over images of her being tucked into bed, intercut with her older self (Gal Gadot) going into battle.

“Be careful of mankind, Diana. They do not deserve you,” her mother adds. To which, the slightly exasperated kid replies: “You’ve told me this story.”

There’s a lot of familiar footage from that moment on. Chris Pine’s Steve Trevor, a captain in the US Army Air Service, crash lands into the Themyscirian waters. Diana rescues him, and he tells them of the war being fought in Europe, his role in it, and the film’s villain – Doctor Poison (Elena Anaya).

Horrified by the events, Diana tells her mother she’s going, who delivers an ultimatum in response. The trailer even tells us how Diana’s last name – Prince – came into being, and then dumps a minute of varied action sequences from the film, which feature her shield prominently.

Wonder Woman hits theatres June 2 worldwide.