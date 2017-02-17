Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
This Airline Will Offer In-Flight Netflix and Spotify to Passengers

 
17 February 2017
This Airline Will Offer In-Flight Netflix and Spotify to Passengers

Highlights

  • The new Wi-Fi technology will first be used in domestic flights
  • Qantas is considering using the tech in international flights
  • Australian TV app Foxtel will also be supported

In what appears to be first-of-its kind offering, Australia's Qantas airline will reportedly be providing in-flight Netflix, Australian TV app Foxtel, and Spotify services to its passengers. This offering has been made possible with switch to NBN's Sky Muster satellite service, which the airline says is ten times faster than conventional in-flight Wi-Fi.

While the new in-flight Wi-Fi service will be launched in some domestic routes later this month, the rest of the airline's fleet of Boeing 737 and Airbus A330 aircraft will get the technology in summer, as per a report by Telegraph. Qantas says that it is considering the implementation of the technology on its international flights as well.

The subscription-based Netflix and Spotify services will be offered by the airlines to the passengers for free via 30 day trials, as per the report, though customers will need to register for them. Passengers will reportedly be able to retain their membership for the aforementioned services for a brief time even after the flight lands.

"We know that email, online shopping and general web browsing will be popular uses when we switch on Wi-Fi," Olivia Worth, Qantas' group executive of marketing, was quoted as saying in the report. "But what a lot of people relish about flying is being able to catch up on their favourite TV shows or watch movies they didn't get to see at the cinema," she added.

Even though we will have to wait and see if the in-flight Wi-Fi is able to handle the streaming services, it is definitely a welcome change to see streaming services provided while travelling via air.


 
 

