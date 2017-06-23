Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Tesla Considers Launching Its Own Music Streaming Service for 'Exceptional In-Car Experience'

 
23 June 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Tesla Considers Launching Its Own Music Streaming Service for 'Exceptional In-Car Experience'

Highlights

  • Tesla said it was aiming at ways to please drivers
  • Tesla has reportedly reached out directly to major music labels
  • The move comes as music streaming rapidly grows

Electric carmaker Tesla said Thursday it was considering ways to enter music streaming amid a report it may launch a unique new service.

The high-end carmaker, which already has a tie-up with streaming leader Spotify in some international markets, said it was aiming at ways to please drivers.

"We believe it's important to have an exceptional in-car experience so our customers can listen to the music they want from whatever source they choose," a Tesla spokesperson said.

The company was responding to a report that Tesla had reached out directly to major music labels about creating its own service.

Technology news site Recode said Tesla was discussing the creation of a service unique to the automaker which would be integrated into the cars, which are already connected to the Internet.

Tesla would offer multiple levels of service starting with a radio-type platform akin to Pandora, Recode reported, quoting anonymous sources.

The move comes as music streaming rapidly grows and becomes the preferred method of listening for many motorists rather than terrestrial radio.

Spotify has maintained its dominance of streaming despite challenges from upstarts such as Apple Music and Tidal and more established players such as Deezer and Rhapsody.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Tesla, Tesla Music Streaming Service, Music Streaming, Music, Entertainment, Transportation, Spotify, Apple Music, Pandora
OnePlus 5 Price in India Revealed, Flipkart Sale Continues, Jio SIM Deliveries, and More: Your 360 Daily
Uber Said to Have Hired Law Firm to Probe How It Handled Delhi Rape Case
Redmi Note 4
Tesla Considers Launching Its Own Music Streaming Service for 'Exceptional In-Car Experience'
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lenovo K6 Series
TRENDING
  1. OnePlus 5 Review: Worth the Upgrade for OnePlus 3T Owners?
  2. OnePlus 5 vs Xiaomi Mi 6 vs iPhone 7 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy S8
  3. Reliance Jio SIM 4G SIM Home Delivery Now Available in Over 600 Towns
  4. OnePlus 5 With 8GB of RAM, Dual Rear Cameras Launched in India
  5. How to Secure Your Profile Photo on Facebook
  6. Flipkart Dream Phone Sale: Offers on iPhone 7 Plus, Moto Z, Google Pixel
  7. Five Things to Know About the OnePlus 5 Before You Buy
  8. Xiaomi Redmi 4A, Redmi 4, Redmi Note 4 Up for Pre-Orders in India Today
  9. Game of Thrones Season 7: Seven Things Revealed by New Trailer
  10. OnePlus 5 With 8GB of RAM, Dual Rear Camera Setup Launched
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.