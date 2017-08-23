Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Stranger Things Will End After Four Seasons, Say Creators The Duffer Brothers

 
23 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Stranger Things Will End After Four Seasons, Say Creators The Duffer Brothers

Photo Credit: Jackson Davis/Netflix

Highlights

  • Season 3 has been confirmed
  • The Duffer Brothers want to end after four seasons
  • Season 2 arrives October 27 on Netflix

The Duffer Brothers – the creators behind Netflix's surprise hit of last year, Stranger Things – have revealed that a third season is confirmed, and there'll possibly be a fourth, if they have their way.

In an interview with Vulture, Ross Duffer said: “We’re thinking it will be a four-season thing and then out." If you're wondering why they are willing to slap an expiry date on Stranger Things, that's because the characters would be ready to move onto college by then.

“We just have to keep adjusting the story,” Matt Duffer added. “Though I don’t know if we can justify something bad happening to them once a year.”

The upcoming second season – titled Stranger Things 2 – will have a total of nine episodes, of which The Duffer Brothers have directed four, including the premiere and the finale. Ross said they want it to "feel like a movie sequel", and not just a second season of a show. “We wanted to push things a bit,” he noted.

Stranger Things' first season, which debuted in July last year, finds a small town grappling with the disappearance of a young boy named Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) under mysterious circumstances.

It followed his friends – Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), and Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) – along with a strange girl Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), his mother Joyce (Winona Ryder), and police chief Jim Hopper (David Harbour) as they took on supernatural forces and government agencies to bring him back.

Stranger Things season two hits Netflix on October 27.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Stranger Things, Netflix
Akhil Arora

Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will ... More

Sony Xperia Devices Claimed to Be Misrepresented as 'Waterproof' in New Lawsuit
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Stranger Things Will End After Four Seasons, Say Creators The Duffer Brothers
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Gionee A1
TRENDING
  1. Nokia 6 Review
  2. Samsung Galaxy Note 8 to Launch Today: How to Watch, What to Expect
  3. Nokia 6 to Go on Sale for First Time in India Today, via Amazon
  4. WhatsApp Coloured Text Status Now Rolling Out to Android and iPhone
  5. Moto G5S Plus Set to Launch in India on August 29 as Amazon Exclusive
  6. Xiaomi Redmi 4 to Go on Sale in India Today, via Amazon and Mi.com
  7. Micromax Unveils Smartphone With 18:9 Display, 16-Megapixel Front Camera
  8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 5A With 16-Megapixel Front Camera, MIUI 9 Launched
  9. Samsung Faces Crucial Smartphone Launch as Chief Faces a Sentencing
  10. Jio Phone Offline Bookings, Nokia 8 Launch, and More News This Week
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.