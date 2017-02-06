Netflix revealed the first look at Stranger Things season two during the Super Bowl, which starts off with a quite unthreatening advertisement for Eggo waffles – Eleven’s (Millie Bobby Brown) choice of food – but soon turns ominous, declaring “the world is turning Upside Down”.

The latter bit is a reference to the other parallel dimension in the fictional universe of the show, which is where the Monster – or the Demogorgon, as he was referred to by Mike and his friends – took Will Byers (Noah Schnapp) in the first season.

The teaser trailer for the second season of Stranger Things seems to be going big on the monster front, with a tentacled creature appearing in a drawing and in the sky, surrounded by a ghastly red light. Beyond that, the spot features Mike Wheeler (Finn Wolfhard), Dustin Henderson (Gaten Matarazzo), and Lucas Sinclair (Caleb McLaughlin) in Ghostbusters costumes – notably, Byers is missing from that – and there’s a shot of people in hazmat suits, and Jim Hopper (David Harbour) possibly digging a grave.

There’s no sign of Joyce Byers (Winona Ryder), Nancy Wheeler (Natalia Dyer), and Jonathan Byers (Charlie Heaton) in the teaser, but are expected to return. Also, those hoping for “Justice for Barb” will need to wait a bit more. Eleven’s fate too remains unknown for the moment, after [spoiler alert] she disappeared with the monster.

Being a half-minute teaser, it doesn’t reveal a lot, but it does say when you can catch it – the second season of Stranger Things will be available on Halloween, which is fitting for a show that deals with scary things.