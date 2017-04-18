Star Wars May Get More Sequels After 'The Last Jedi'

Film producer Kathleen Kennedy has said that there may be a possibility of continuing the story of the iconic "Star Wars" series even after the ninth episode.

The 63-year-old creator has said that if the plot "warrants" it, a new sequel may surface in the future but there is nothing in works as of now, reported The Independent.

"I certainly foresee movies past nine. Whether or not we carry on the Skywalker saga... you know, George (Lucas) always intended nine movies, and whether we continue that or not is something we're talking about right now.

"If the story warrants it, we'll absolutely do it. If it actually inspires new ideas, then we'll probably head in that direction. We just don't know yet," Kennedy told Fandango magazine.

The first trailer of the eight installment of the "Star Wars: The Last Jedi" was launched on April 14.