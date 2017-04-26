The next Star Wars movie hasn't released yet, but its sequel, and the final act in the new Star Wars trilogy already has a release date - and if you were expecting another December release, you're in for a pleasant surprise. Disney and Lucasfilm on Tuesday announced that the third and final chapter of the new Star Wars trilogy, Star Wars: Episode IX, will release on May 24, 2019.

The new trilogy kicked off with Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which released in December 2015. Two years later, the sequel (whose title, The Last Jedi, was only revealed this January) will be releasing in December 2017, and the first trailer for The Last Jedi was revealed two weeks ago.

In between these two films, we got the first "Star Wars Story", the expanded Universe films that keep the series ticking over between the main sequels. Rogue One was a defining moment for the series, and served as an excellent change of pace.

Rogue One was also a December release, coming out in December 2016, and that's why most people were expecting the next Star Wars films to come out in December. Maybe Disney believes it has rehabilitated the brand after the original prequel trilogy because it seems to be bringing the movies up for summer releases now. According to IMDb, the next Star Wars movie, which is the still untitled Han Solo movie, is releasing in May 2018, and The Last Jedi will follow one year down the line.

For fans, that's great because it means you'll get your Star Wars fix a little sooner than expected, but it also means that the Summer lineup gets that little bit more crowded for everyone.

Beyond that, we don't know too much right now - either about The Last Jedi, or the upcoming episode nine, whose title is also unknown for now.

Also, although the next film promises to complete the Star Wars saga, there's a lot more that can be done in that Universe and it's possible that more sequels may follow.

Apart from Star Wars, Disney and Lucasfilm also announced that the fifth Indiana Jones film is now confirmed for July 10, 2020. Steven Spielberg will return to direct, and Harrison Ford will reprise the role.