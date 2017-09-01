Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Star Wars' Force Friday II: BB-9E, R2-D2 Sphero Droids, Lego Millennium Falcon Launched

 
01 September 2017
Star Wars' Force Friday II: BB-9E, R2-D2 Sphero Droids, Lego Millennium Falcon Launched

Photo Credit: Lego/Sphero

Highlights

  • BB-9E is BB-8's evil version in the The Last Jedi
  • Lego Millennium Falcon has 7,541 pieces
  • Sphero's R2-D2 costs $179.99

Disney has unveiled tons of new Star Wars toys as part of Force Friday II, the big marketing push for The Last Jedi. But the four highlights of the lot come from Sphero and Lego. The former has given us BB-9E – a dark-side version of BB-8 that will be seen in the sequel – and R2-D2, a droid loved by many, and known by all. Lego, meanwhile, has come up with a 7,541-piece Millennium Falcon, and a 1,106-piece BB-8, as part of its Ultimate Collectors Series.

We don't know anything about the BB-9E, except that it'll be seen helping the First Order in Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Unlike the BB-8, it's black – the preferred colour of evil – it's got a flat top, and it's got more lights, Sphero says. It costs $149.99 (about Rs. 9,600) just like its predecessor, and it's available starting Friday in stores and online.

With R2-D2, Sphero is stressing on realism, noting how it can transfer from two to three legs, and recreate original movement and sounds the um, original trilogy. Also new to the new toys is a special tray for your toy to be proudly displayed, plus a new app - Star Wars App-Enabled Droids for Android and iOS - so you can control all three from one place. It costs $179.99 (about Rs. 11,500).

That leaves the two big announcements from Lego. The Ultimate Collectors Series Millennium Falcon is possibly the most expensive Lego set ever made at $800 (about Rs. 51,000), which seems crazy despite the incomprehensible number of pieces that go into its making, and the attention to detail put in by Lego. It'll be available for purchase on October 1.

If your budget is limited, the Lego BB-8 might be more in your lane, at $99.99 (about Rs. 6,400). It comes with its own cue card, giving information about Rey and Finn's companion from The Force Awakens.

