Spider-Man Spin-Off Silver and Black Will Arrive in 2019

Sony Pictures has set a release date for its second Spider-Man spin-off – Silver & Black – on February 8, 2019. The first one is Tom Hardy-starrer Venom, which comes out October 5, 2018.

Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball) is attached to direct and work on the screenplay, alongside Christopher Yost (Thor: Ragnarok), with a story provided by Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy.

Silver & Black is based on the comic book characters of the same name. Silver Sable, created by Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz in 1985, is a mercenary who hunts down war criminals. In the comics, her alter ego is Silver Sablinova, and she hails from a small European country called Symkaria.

Black Cat, created by Marv Wolfman and Keith Pollard in 1979, followed in her father's footsteps to become an expert burglar. Her secret identity is Felicia Hardy, and she's been a love interest for Peter Parker on and off in the comics.

It's rare to see a solo female superhero movie – DC had Wonder Woman earlier this year, but Marvel's first Captain Marvel isn't out until March 2019 – so it's nice to see Sony green-lighting a project with two women in the lead.

The Spider-Man spin-off films will be part of what's being called Sony's Marvel universe. While they will share the principal character played by Tom Holland in Captain America: Civil War, and Spider-Man: Homecoming, the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will no have effect on Sony's own world.

The confusing creation came about after Sony agreed to license Spider-Man to Marvel Studios, seeing how poorly they were faring with The Amazing Spider-Man. It now seems like a good decision for Sony, given the critical reception of the new Spider-Man.

Alongside the Silver & Black announcement, Sony also moved around other releases for the next two years. Sicario sequel, Soldado, will now release on June 29, 2018. Barbie has been pushed from its early summer 2018 debut to August 8, 2018. Anne Hathaway is in the lead role.

Michelle MacLaren's (Breaking Bad) The Nightingale, based on Kristin Hannah's novel of the same name, will now release January 25, 2019. The comedy Holmes and Watson, starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in the titular roles respectively, has been slated for November 9, 2018.