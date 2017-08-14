Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com

Spider-Man Spin-Off Silver and Black Will Arrive in 2019

 
14 August 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
Spider-Man Spin-Off Silver and Black Will Arrive in 2019

Photo Credit: Marvel.com

Highlights

  • Silver & Black is the second Spider-Man off after Venom
  • Gina Prince-Bythewood has been chosen as director
  • The films will have their own Sony-Marvel universe

Sony Pictures has set a release date for its second Spider-Man spin-off – Silver & Black – on February 8, 2019. The first one is Tom Hardy-starrer Venom, which comes out October 5, 2018.

Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball) is attached to direct and work on the screenplay, alongside Christopher Yost (Thor: Ragnarok), with a story provided by Westworld co-creator Lisa Joy.

Silver & Black is based on the comic book characters of the same name. Silver Sable, created by Tom DeFalco and Ron Frenz in 1985, is a mercenary who hunts down war criminals. In the comics, her alter ego is Silver Sablinova, and she hails from a small European country called Symkaria.

Black Cat, created by Marv Wolfman and Keith Pollard in 1979, followed in her father's footsteps to become an expert burglar. Her secret identity is Felicia Hardy, and she's been a love interest for Peter Parker on and off in the comics.

It's rare to see a solo female superhero movie – DC had Wonder Woman earlier this year, but Marvel's first Captain Marvel isn't out until March 2019 – so it's nice to see Sony green-lighting a project with two women in the lead.

The Spider-Man spin-off films will be part of what's being called Sony's Marvel universe. While they will share the principal character played by Tom Holland in Captain America: Civil War, and Spider-Man: Homecoming, the events of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will no have effect on Sony's own world.

The confusing creation came about after Sony agreed to license Spider-Man to Marvel Studios, seeing how poorly they were faring with The Amazing Spider-Man. It now seems like a good decision for Sony, given the critical reception of the new Spider-Man.

Alongside the Silver & Black announcement, Sony also moved around other releases for the next two years. Sicario sequel, Soldado, will now release on June 29, 2018. Barbie has been pushed from its early summer 2018 debut to August 8, 2018. Anne Hathaway is in the lead role.

Michelle MacLaren's (Breaking Bad) The Nightingale, based on Kristin Hannah's novel of the same name, will now release January 25, 2019. The comedy Holmes and Watson, starring Will Ferrell and John C. Reilly in the titular roles respectively, has been slated for November 9, 2018.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Tags: Spider-Man, Silver and Black, Sony, Sony Pictures, Marvel
Akhil Arora

Akhil identifies himself as a stickler for detail and accuracy, and strongly believes that robots will one day take over most human jobs. In his free time, you will ... More

Moto Z2 Force Reported to Have the OnePlus 5-Like 'Jelly Scrolling Effect'
Oppo F3 | F3 Plus
Spider-Man Spin-Off Silver and Black Will Arrive in 2019
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Tech News in Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS
Gionee A1
TRENDING
  1. Jio Phone Bookings Online and Offline: Which Documents Do You Need?
  2. What Is Sarahah App, and Why Is Everyone Talking About It?
  3. Nokia 5 to Go on Sale in India From August 15: What You Need to Know
  4. iPhone 6 32GB Variant Now Available in Gold via Amazon India
  5. Jio Phone Bookings Now Open: Documents You Need, Delivery Date, and More
  6. Lenovo K8 Note Review
  7. Game of Thrones Season 7 Episode 5 'Eastwatch': The Top 5 Moments
  8. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 15,000 You Can Buy
  9. Jio Phone, Free With Rs. 1,500 Deposit, Unlimited 4G Data, Launched
  10. Moto Z2 Force Has a 'Jelly Scrolling Effect' Like the OnePlus 5: Report
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.