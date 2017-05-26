HBO’s Silicon Valley has been renewed for a fifth season, but there’s a tinge of sad news to that. T.J. Miller, the actor behind the egomaniac and arrogant entrepreneur Erlich Bachman, won’t be returning to the series.

"The producers of Silicon Valley and T.J. Miller have mutually agreed that T.J. will not return for season 5," HBO said in a statement. "In Erlich Bachman, T.J. has brought to life an unforgettable character, and while his presence on the show will be missed, we appreciate his contribution and look forward to future collaborations."

His co-star Kumail Nanjiani, who plays Dinesh on the show, tweeted: “Very sad to say bye to Erlich Bachman. [Miller] is the funniest guy I've ever met & thrilled to work [with] him for 4 years. Brothers forever.”

Miller has been with the HBO show since the start, and it’d be easy to argue he’s a hugely important member of the cast, alongside Thomas Middleditch (Richard Hendricks). His exit is likely due to his rising profile in the industry, resulting in a busy schedule which has given him multiple roles on the big screen.

Since joining Silicon Valley, Miller has appeared in Office Christmas Party, opposite Jason Bateman, Jennifer Aniston, and Olivia Munn. He was also involved in Ryan Reynolds’ superhero movie Deadpool, a role he will reprise in the sequel, coming next year.

Currently, he’s busy doing press for animated film The Emoji Movie, for which the star parasailed into Cannes Film Festival to promote it. He’s also attached to Steven Spielberg’s Ready Player One, and How to Train Your Dragon 3. Plus, he has an upcoming stand-up special, called Meticulously Ridiculous, which will air June 17 on HBO.

It’ll be interesting to see how series creators Mike Judge and Alec Berg write Bachman out of the show, given the other characters live and operate out of his house. The on-going fourth season – available on Hotstar in India – ends June 25.

Silicon Valley’s new season will premiere in 2018, most likely around its usual late-April slot. The show has been nominated for 21 Emmys and won two during its run.