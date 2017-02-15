Tech News : NDTV Gadgets360.com
Collapse
Expand

PewDiePie Dropped by Disney, YouTube Over Anti-Semitic Videos

 
15 February 2017
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Share Reddit
PewDiePie Dropped by Disney, YouTube Over Anti-Semitic Videos

Photo Credit: John Lamparski/ Getty Images North America/ AFP

YouTube star Felix Kjellberg (SHEHL'-burg), who goes by the name PewDiePie online, has been dropped from Disney's Maker Studios and YouTube has cancelled his reality series following a Wall Street Journal report that he made anti-Semitic videos.

Kjellberg has amassed more than 53 million subscribers to his YouTube account and his videos routinely receive millions of views.

Maker Studios says in a statement that Kjellberg has built his following by being "provocative and irreverent," but "clearly went too far in this case and the resulting videos are inappropriate."

YouTube tells The Wrap that it's cancelling the release of 'Scare PewDiePie' Season 2 and dropping his channel from Google Preferred.

Kjellberg said in a Tumblr post Sunday that his content is entertainment and he didn't mean any offense. He says he doesn't support "hate-based groups."

Kjellberg didn't immediately respond to an email from The Associated Press seeking comment.

Tags: PewDiePie, YouTube, Disney
For Honor: Multiplayer and Single-Player First Impressions
Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
PewDiePie Dropped by Disney, YouTube Over Anti-Semitic Videos
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular

Gadgets 360 Hindi

Latest Videos

More Videos»

OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Up to Rs 3000 Cashback
TRENDING
  1. India Puts Record 104 Satellites Into Orbit on a Single Rocket
  2. Nokia 3, Nokia 5 May Launch Alongside Nokia 3310 Refresh at MWC 2017
  3. Nokia 6's Global Launch Tipped by Certification of New Variant
  4. Uber, Ola Strike Continues in Delhi-NCR
  5. Nokia 3 Leaked Specifications Suggest Snapdragon 425 SoC and More
  6. Paytm's The Great Apple Sale Has iPhone 7, MacBook Pro Cashback Offers
  7. Nokia 6 Is Available in India but There's Nothing Official About It
  8. Exercising in Polluted Indian Cities May Do More Harm Than Good
  9. WhatsApp May Soon Turn Status Into Snapchat Stories-Style Feature
  10. Six WhatsApp Features You May Not Know About
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2017. All rights reserved.